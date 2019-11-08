Black Friday Preview: Our favorite AirPod killers are $50 off

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a few days out, but that's not stopping retailers from offering some killer deals right now.

For example, Best Buy currently has the Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds on sale for $139.99. That's a whopping $50 off and just $14 shy of their all-time price low.

Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189 now $139 @ Best Buy

Looking for the perfect pair of workout buds? The Jabra Elite Active 65t are small, sweat-resistant, and sound great. Even better, they're now $50 off. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Jabra Elite Active 65t are a sweat-resistant and longer-lasting version of their predecessor — the Elite 65t. The earbuds produce great sound, have a functional and attractive design, and offer an impressive 5-hour battery life (with the charging case adding another 10 hours for a total of 15 hours).

In our Jabra Elite 65t vs. Apple Airpods comparison, the Jabra's proved to be much more versatile than Apple's first-gen buds. In fact, they even outperform the AirPods 2 in some tests. They offer so much more in terms of features, like adjustable noise cancellation.

