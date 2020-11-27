Wow! Black Friday Hulu deal cuts monthly price to $1.99

Ready to binge-watch for less? An incredible Black Friday Hulu deal is slashing the price of the streaming service, so you can catch up on The Handmaid's Tale, Palm Springs, Normal People, PEN15, Ramy, Shrill and the new rom-com Happiest Season.

Hulu is offering its ad-supported basic tier at just $1.99 per month for one year ($23.88 total), for both new and eligible returning subscribers. Normally, the plan costs $5.99 per month (or $59.99/year), so that's an amazing 65% off. Seriously, you might not find a better Black Friday deal right now.

This Black Friday Hulu deal is available to new and eligible returning subscribers (who canceled more than three months ago) until Dec. 1 at 2:59 a.m. ET / Nov. 30 11:59 p.m. PT.

Hulu is one of the best streaming services in the market, and a viable option for cord-cutters who want to keep current with the latest TV shows without paying for an expensive cable TV package. Hulu streams recent episodes from many top network and cable shows, including Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, The Simpsons, The Bachelorette, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 90 Day Fiancé, Superstore and more.

Hulu also houses library content from FX, its corporate sibling, so you can binge Atlanta, Justified, The Shield, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and other great FX shows.

Not only that: With this Black Friday Hulu deal, you can access hundreds of the best movies on Hulu, including personal faves Parasite, Booksmart and Sorry to Bother You.

Where Hulu really shines, though, is in its lineup of award-winning original series and films like The Handmaid's Tale, Ramy, Normal People, Little Fires Everywhere and Palm Springs. Be sure to check out the well-reviewed Happiest Season: a rom-com starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis.

