Black Friday headphone deal slashes Bose 700 to its lowest price ever

Black Friday headphone deals give you the chance to score some of the best headphones on the market for less, and Amazon is currently offering the Bose 700 at an all-time low price. We definitely like the sound of this Black Friday deal.

For a limited time, you can get the Bose 700 noise-canceling headphone for $299 at Amazon. That's a sizeable $80 off its standard retail price of $379, and also the lowest price we've ever seen for the headphones. Currently, this discount has only been applied to the Triple Black colorway, with other colors retaining the original list price.

The Bose 700 is one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Combining a stylish and comfortable design with seriously powerful audio technology, they deliver a superior listening experience. The Bose 700 is currently at its lowest ever price in this Amazon Black Friday deal.

The Bose 700 earns a spot on our best headphones roundup for good reason. They are suitable for just about every occasion from work to travel. Thanks to a lightweight design, wireless technology and premium-level Active Noise Cancellation, not to mention a lengthy battery life of up to 20 hours, the Bose 700 offer plenty of reasons to purchase.

If you want to learn more about these headphones before committing, make sure to read our full Bose 700 review. We awarded them 4.5 stars, plus an editors choice seal of approval, and said: "The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 offer vastly improved noise-canceling for both music and calls along with a slick new design."

The Bose 700 is an easy recommendation for audio enthusiasts, and thanks to this killer Amazon Black Friday deal they have never been cheaper. If you still want to look at some alternatives don't forget to check out our full rundown of the best Black Friday headphone deals currently available.