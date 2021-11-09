Black Friday Amazon deal: Snag Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch for $60 off now

Early Black Friday deals are in full swing, which is good news for price-conscious shoppers. If you're on the hunt for an excellent (yet affordable) smartwatch with plenty of fitness-tracking features, we have good news.

Amazon has the Fitbit Versa 2 on sale for $119. The Versa 2 is normally $179, but today you'll score one of the best Fitbit Black Friday deals — $60 in savings. The promotion applies to the cool Stone and classic Black colors of the ultra-stylish smartwatch.

Fitbit Versa 2: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon Fitbit Versa 2: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Fitbit's midrange smartwatch has a beautiful always-on OLED display and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2.

This midrange smartwatch impressed in our Fitbit Versa 2 review. It features a redesigned display with a slightly rounded always-on AMOLED screen, which makes this watch look more like an Apple Watch than the original Versa. Even though the newer Fitbit Versa 3 tacks on neat tricks, the Versa 2 remains an excellent value and one of the best cheap smartwatches you can buy.

Like a few of the best Fitbit models, the Versa 2 has Alexa built in, which is useful for finding out basic information like the weather or launching a workout with just your voice.

The Versa 2 also has accurate and sophisticated sleep-tracking analysis, music playback and solid battery life (about three days in our testing). Fitbit supports Spotify for subscribers with Spotify Premium accounts, but the Versa 2 doesn't let you store playlists for offline playback. The Versa 2 also supports Pandora.

Fitbit's smartwatch even has connected GPS, which means you'll need to carry your smartphone with you for accurate location data from an outdoor run or bike ride.

The Versa 2 isn't quite as fully featured as the Apple Watch SE, but for $160 less with one of our favorite Amazon Black Friday deals yet, Fitbit's watch is a tough bargain to beat.