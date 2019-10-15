How to Preorder the Google Pixel 4

Get ready, Pixel fans. The new Pixel 4 is officially here. Announced at today's Google's Pixel 4 event, the new Pixel 4 comes with a $799 starting price tag and sports advanced image processing, dual cameras, Motion Sense support, and more. The larger Pixel 4 XL starts at $899.

For the first time ever, both versions of the Pixel 4 will be available on all major U.S. carriers — not just Verizon. So if you're wondering how to preorder the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, you've come to the right place.

Not only will we show you how to preorder the Pixel 4, but in the coming days we'll also highlight the best Pixel 4 preorder deals. In the meantime, here are the networks currently offering preorder deals along with some networks who will carry the phone, but have yet to start taking preorders.

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: BOGO + $450 off w/ trade-in

Verizon may have lost its exclusivity, but Big Red is the first network with deals. Preorder a Pixel 4 and get the second free (or get an $800 credit toward another Pixel 4). Plus, get up to $450 off w/ trade-in and get a $200 prepaid MasterCard when you switch to Unlimited. View Deal

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: $100 Google Store credit

Preorder your new Pixel via the Google Store and you'll get a $100 Google Store credit that you can use to purchase one of Google's new devices. View Deal

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: Free $100 service credit

Google Fi is an MVNO that relies on networks from Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Preorder a Pixel 4 of Pixel 4 XL and get a $100 service credit. View Deal

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL

T-Mobile will get first dibs on Google's new phones this year. It hasn't revealed what deals it'll offer, but being the king of discounts, you can expect the UnCarrier Network to have a few discounts up its sleeve. View Deal

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL

Want to lease your new Pixel 4 instead of buying it? Sprint is carrying Google's new flagships and will likely offer them under its Sprint Flex Lease, which lets you buy your phone or trade up after 18 months. View Deal

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL

AT&T subscribers will be able to get the new Pixel 4 phones right off the bat this year. It's a first for AT&T, which in the past has never carried new Pixel phones. View Deal