Best Black Friday antivirus software deals 2019

Some of the best antivirus software makers, including Bitdefender, Kaspersky, McAfee, Norton and Trend Micro are offering great deals this Black Friday week. All offer excellent protection against malware with a wide choice of extra features.

We've selected five of the best, tailored to different needs. If you're a strictly Windows user and don't have small children, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus might be for you. If you're a parent and want a jack-of-all-trades package, try Norton 360 Deluxe.

Power users with many devices on different platforms should opt for Kaspersky Total Security, McAfee Total Protection or Trend Micro Maximum Security.

Kaspersky Total Security: Was $100 now just $40

Kaspersky Total Security combines excellent malware protection with a boatload of useful extra features, including a VPN client and backup software. It covers five or 10 PCs, Macs and mobile devices.View Deal

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: Was $60 now just $25

Our top pick for entry-level antivirus software is steeply marked down at the Bitdefender website. The discount covers your first year of service for up to three Windows PCs.View Deal

Norton 360 Deluxe: Was $100 now $35

Norton's top antivirus-only product protects five devices and includes parental controls, webcam protection, a password manager, backup software and 50GB of online storage. You'll also get Norton Secure VPN unlimited service for up to five devices.View Deal

McAfee Total Protection: Was $120 now just $35

One of the best bargains in antivirus software is now even more of a steal. For Black Friday, pick up McAfee's full-featured Total Protection for 10 PCs, Macs, Android or iOS devices for just $35 for the first year.View Deal