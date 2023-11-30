Amazing Motorola Razr+ deal — how to get it for free right now

Flip phones can be expensive with prices that can soar as high as $999 or more. Fortunately, there are ways to get a good foldable phone on the cheap.

Right now you can get the Motorola Razr+ on sale for $699 at Best Buy. That's $300 off and one of the best deals we've seen this week. Alternatively, you can get the Motorola Razr+ for free via T-Mobile. (Trade-in and unlimited data plan are required).

Motorola Razr+: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

Heads up, T-Mobile fans. You can get the Motorola Razr+ for free with trade-in of an eligible device. You'll also need to sign up to T-Mobile's Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan. Alternatively, you can get it for free when you open a new line on Go5G Next or Go5G Plus.

Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Motorola Razr+ is one of the best foldable phones you can buy. In our Motorola Razr+ review, we said it sets the standard for all other clamshell foldables coming out this year and even tops the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We also loved its long battery life (10 hours and 9 minutes), which is better than that of the average smartphone. The Razr+ features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD+ 165Hz inner display, 3.6-inch OLED 144Hz outer display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. There's also a 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2), and 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.

Price check: $699 @ Amazon

This is, frankly, an astounding deal for a surprisingly powerful phone. The Motorola Razr+ has several quality-of-life improvements over its predecessors. The phone has full wireless charging and an independently functional second screen. It is also surprisingly small and compact with it only having a thickness of 1.5 centimeters when folded.

The Motorola Razr+ comes with 256GB and 8GB of RAM. It isn’t the most powerful phone on the market, but for the cost, it has plenty to offer and it stands strongly in the middle ground when compared to its competitors. That said, it aso has a few minor issues to make note of.

The first is that some reports have stated that it can run a bit hot, although this can be limited by the silicone case. It also does not have the best camera, at least when compared to the market standard. Finally, the microphone can be a bit muffled, but nothing too noticeable.

This kind of deal certainly doesn’t come around all that often and there is no set period when the sale will end. However, $699 for a relatively high-quality flip phone is worth considering, especially if looking for something that won’t break the bank.