AEW Forbidden Door 2023 live stream, start time, card and how to watch online

Here we go, it's almost time for the AEW Forbidden Door 2023 live stream. After two more shows, that is, as Rampage and Collision precede it. One of the card's matches was already set, but we're not including it in the card, to avoid spoiling folks.

AEW Forbidden Door start time Date: Sunday (June 25, 2023)

Time: AEW Forbidden Door begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday / 1 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEST on Monday

Pre-show: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST / 9 a.m. AEST

Watch in the U.S. on: Bleacher Report

Elsewhere: DAZN, Fite TV and PPV.com

AEW and NJPW are set to repeat history with a supercard chock full of exciting matches. Currently, 11 matches have been announced (including the aforementioned match we dare not name), with a big title match in one of the co-main events: Kenny Omega defending the IWGP United States Championship against Will Ospreay. That's rumored to go on last, which makes sense as the dream match of The American Dragon Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada has no gold on the line.

Ospreay vs. Omega could also end the card because of the chance that it could be used to debut former NJPW star Kota Ibushi in AEW. Omega's former manager Don Callis promised to give Ospreay some protection at Forbidden Door on Dynamite, so wouldn't it make sense for a surprise ally to help Omega?

Elsewhere on the card, Sanada should steam over Jungle Boy in his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship defense, and set up Jack Perry's heel turn on his new best friend Hook, who's set to corner him. Toni Storm is also likely to retain her title against Willow Nightingale.

Expect chaos and a heel-win in the Blackpool Combat Club (with Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino) vs The Elite (with Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii) match, because this overall feud is likely not ending until a Blood & Guts match. Plus, The Elite's Kenny Omega isn't even in that match; the win can't come yet.

Lastly, the hardest-to-call match is Orange Cassidy defending his AEW International Championship against Zack Sabre Jr., Katsuyori Shibata and Daniel Garcia. Sabre Jr. could easily win to defend it at All In, since Tony Khan would want him on the U.K. card. But ZSJ doesn't need this belt to be on that card, as the match between him and Danielson that should have been on last year's Forbidden Door is too easy to set up.

Oh, and yes, this is the first time The Elite and CM Punk will share a building since the Brawl Out fight last fall. Should be interesting.

How to watch AEW Forbidden Door 2023 live streams in the U.S.

The thing about non-WWE PPVs is that they always cost more, and they're on the ... I'll just say it, reviled Bleacher Report app.

Bleacher Report sells Forbidden Door for $50 USD.

The Bleacher Report app has apps on Roku and mobile devices and can be watched on the web. Bleacher Report's Fire TV app is there, and they finally added an Apple tvOS app.

How to watch AEW Forbidden Door 2023 live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond are cheaper

So, herein lies the point where many American fans will wonder "What the heck!?" International fans have a different solution. Cheaper rates — which often vary based around conversions — can sometimes be found in Canada, the U.K. and Australia.

For this instance, we'll break things down thusly.

Folks in Canada should go to DAZN Canada, which charges $49.99 CAD for this PPV. PPV.com is selling it for the same price in Canada.

PPV.com is also streaming Forbidden Door in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland. Streamers in those territories will pay $20 USD (basically however much that converts to).

Here's DAZN's international pricing from around the world. The show costs:

Fite TV is also selling AEW Forbidden Door live streams around the world in other territories.

AEW Forbidden Door card and predictions

Our predictions are listed in bold

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

vs. for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Sanada (c) vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry (with Hook) for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry (with Hook) for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship

vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship Le Suzuki Gods (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki) vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and TBA

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino vs. The Elite ("Hangman" Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson), Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii

vs. The Elite ("Hangman" Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson), Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima in a Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament first round match

vs. Satoshi Kojima in a Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament first round match Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship

vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship Toni Storm (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship

vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship Buy-in pre-show: Athena vs. Billie Starkz in a Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament first round match