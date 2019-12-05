5 new iPhones coming in 2020, including the iPhone SE 2 (report)

Gone are the days when Apple would release a single flagship iPhone once year. In 2020, the company reportedly plans to release not just one iPhone, or even three, as it did this year. Next year we'll likely see five — yes, five — new iPhones, including a pint-sized iPhone SE 2 follow-up to satisfy fans of small phones.

The 4.7-inch SE 2 will likely make its debut in the first half of 2020, according to noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo of TF International Securities. Kuo, who has an accurate track record of Apple product predictions, expects four iPhones to make their debut next September. That's one more than usual, for a reason.

Two of the four iPhone 12 models on deck for next fall will reportedly have dual-lens rear cameras, and the higher-end two will have triple-lens arrays. A smaller, 5.4-inch iPhone 12 with OLED display and dual-lens array will complement a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with OLED and dual lenses.

A 6.1-inch OLED iPhone 12 Pro with triple-lens camera will sit alongside a massive 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four iPhone 12 variants will feature 5G connectivity. Apple is late to the 5G game — Samsung, LG and OnePlus are already making 5G phones — but 5G networks from AT&T, Verizon and a combined Sprint and T-Mobile will be more widespread and reliable by next fall.

We weren't expecting Apple to replace the cheaper iPhone 11 with two iPhone 12 options in different sizes, but the addition would give buyers more options (at more affordable prices, one would hope).

The 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2 won't offer 5G or triple-lens cameras. The smallest iPhone will sport a lone rear lens and LCD display in a package that will resemble the iPhone 8, complete with fingerprint sensor. In other words, this isn't a cutting-edge iPhone, though it will reportedly pack in an A13 Bionic processor and 3GB of RAM. The SE 2 will likely be the cheapest of the iPhone lineup, with a size that is becoming tougher to find.