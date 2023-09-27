11 sweet home deals you won’t regret buying

When fall shows up, you’re likely to be spending a lot more time in your living space. Between productive mornings in your home office and cozy nights spent reading in bed, you deserve to make this season as enjoyable as it can be, and Wayfair’s Fall Clearance Sale is the perfect place to start.

Maybe you want a new accent for your bathroom that will change the entire vibe or you’re looking for the perfect gift to give your child who is moving into their first starter apartment. Maybe you need a new fridge or just can’t resist a perfect deal. Whatever the case, you’ll find something to make your life better, easier, and more stylish (without feeling guilty) with these specially curated deals that are available through October 2nd.

1. Cuisinart Cordless Mini Chopper

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Cuisinart Cordless Mini Chopper: was $145 now $67

Save time and energy by letting this mini chopper help your mise en place. With its quick USB charge feature, you can have it at full charge in about two hours. Just plug it in at lunch and you’ll be ready to go for dinner.

2. Archie & Oscar Elevated Dog Feeder

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Archie & Oscar Elevated Dog Feeder: was $139 now $79

No matter where you feed Fido, this fashionable dog diner comes in a variety of colors to fit any room. Made out of moisture resistant material to keep smells at bay, this is the perfect place to store food, treats, and all the puppy accessories you could ask for.

3. Samsung Large Capacity Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Samsung Large Capacity Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub: was $2,332 now $1,699

Featuring a high-capacity in-door ice maker, gallon door bins for more space, and a family hub to leave notes or check the calendar on, this refrigerator is a perfect fit for any modern kitchen. If you’re looking for a major upgrade, this is it.

4. Greyleigh Task Chair

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Greyleigh Task Chair: was $152 now $131

Get work done at home in comfort and style. This elevated task chair is an ideal companion for any desk. Just think of how scholarly you’ll look while leaning back in contemplation while in total relaxation.

5. Tramontina Non-Stick Cookware Set

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Tramontina Non-Stick Cookware Set: was $240 now $159

With a stock pot, three saucepans, a saute pan and casserole pan, this cookware set is the perfect starter for a new cook or a great way to save some money on replacing your old, beat up pans. Non-stick, dishwasher safe and with cool touch handles, you’ll be cooking up a storm in no time.

6. Sand & Stable Free Standing Bathroom Vanity

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Sand & Stable Free Standing Bathroom Vanity: was $1,125 now $699

There’s no better way to refresh your bathroom than with this new vanity. The marble top is easy to clean and will serve as a classy accent for the twenty seconds you’re washing your hands.

7. Real Flame 48” Electric Fireplace

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Real Flame 48” Electric Fireplace: was $1,017 now $846

With an adjustable thermostat, a remote control, and multi-color flames to suit your moods, this electric fireplace doesn’t need a chimney to warm your house in the run up to the chilly winter months.

8. Mercury Row 1-Light Single Pendant

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Mercury Row 1-Light Single Pendant: was $81 now $32

Light up your living space with these dimmable pendants. With options in black, brass, or chrome, they’ll fit any aesthetic you’re bringing them into.

9. Etta Avenue Upholstered Bed

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Etta Avenue Upholstered Bed: was $249 now $185

Curl up against the foam filled headboard to enjoy a book or just enjoy the comfort that comes from a solid wood frame covered in velvet. It’s just what you need to beautify your guest room or upgrade your own bed.

10. Mercury Row Performance Grey and Yellow Rug

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Mercury Row Performance Grey and Yellow Rug: was $299 now $244

Is your old rug grimy from years of use? Make your space feel brand new by bringing in this modern design. Made for high traffic areas, its stain resistant features will keep it bright through thick and thin.

11. Joss & Main Ava Coffee Table

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Joss & Main Ava Coffee Table: was $413 now $250

A sumptuous conversation piece, this coffee table is handwoven and eco-friendly. Whether you want it in your living room or a sun room to complement the tropical vibes, this coffee table is sure to please.