What is the cheapest Saatva mattress in today's Presidents' Day sale?

Saatva is a luxury mattress brand renowned for its luxury beds, all of which come with a premium price tag. However, there’s $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid at Saatva in today’s Presidents’ Day sale, which is the brand’s cheapest mattress for adults. That’s the biggest discount you’ll ever get on this bed.



The Saatva Classic is the Memory Foam Hybrid’s more sophisticated sibling, and a top quality bed that we deem to be the best mattress on the market today. But at $100 less for a queen in the Presidents’ Day mattress sales , the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is an excellent alternative.

Today’s $400 off Saatva Presidents’ Day sale is the best discount Saatva offers, matching what we saw last Black Friday. To put it simply — you won't find a cheaper Saatva mattress than this current deal.

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress: twin was $1,349 now $949 at Saatva

This Saatva mattress features AirCradle memory foam for a body-contouring feel, above durable individually-wrapped coils for a responsive feel. In our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review we noted its cool, supportive and firm support for all types of sleepers. The LuxeCool system allows great airflow through the mattress and the Lumbar Zone Quilting and gel-infused memory foam help relieve back pain by keeping the spine in healthy alignment. In the current Saatva mattress sale there's $400 off, bringing a queen down to $1,599 (was $1,999). That's the biggest discount you'll ever get on this bed. The benefits are industry leading — 365-night trial, free in-room delivery and setup, lifetime warranty and free mattress removal. Our review: ★★★★1/4

User score: ★★★★★ (191 reviews)

Is the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid worth buying?

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is a worthy alternative to the brand's flagship model, the Saatva Classic. However, you won't find any of the same customizable features in the Memory Foam Hybrid.



We rate as a 5-7 on the firmness scale, making it best suited to side and combination sleepers. Combining the unique features of both the best hybrid mattresses, and best memory foam beds, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is comfortable, supportive and breathable.

This is your only chance to buy a Saatva mattress for under $1,600, as we expect the price to return to closer to $2,000 when the Presidents' Day sale ends. This is also the cheapest Saatva mattress in the range, coming in at $100 under the Saatva Classic for a queen. You'll also get some incredible benefits - a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white-glove delivery.