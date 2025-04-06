Staying cool in the summer can feel like a constant battle if you’re not sleeping on the right mattress or using the right bedding.

Certain materials can trap heat and feel damp, making it nearly impossible to get a comfortable night’s sleep.

While wool might be the last material you think of when you want to keep cool, it’s actually one of the most effective materials for regulating temperature.

Which is why mattresses that incorporate it can be a perfect option if you naturally sleep hot or experience night sweats.

We’re exploring the full benefits of incorporating wool into your sleep set up, be it investing in the best mattress for your sleep needs, adding a bed topper for better temperature regulation or adding a wool comforter for a boost of cool comfort.

The benefits of using wool to sleep cool this summer

Breathability

Wool has a naturally open structure, which means air can flow through the material, keeping it cool and breathable.

The natural crimp of wool means air can travel through it, compared to synthetic fabrics like memory foam mattresses, which have a dense structure that traps heat.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, wool can also act in the opposite way. If the external environment is cold, wool can trap hot air to keep you warm.

That means it can create a cozy environment in the winter and a comfortable bed in the summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moisture wicking

As well as this, wool absorbs moisture and allows for it to evaporate. In fact, wool fabrics can move 25% more moisture away from your skin when compared to polyester fabrics.

Considering we sweat during the night (and more so if it's hot or you're prone to overheating), having a material close to us that can wick this moisture away results in better temperature regulation, not to mention a clean bed that can improve our sleep hygiene.

Non toxic

The proximity of your bedding and mattress to your skin and mouth means it’s important you choose non-toxic materials that are safe to breathe in and won’t irritate your body. This is why many sleepers choose to invest in one of this year's best organic mattresses.

(Image credit: Avocado Mattress)

Many mattress materials, like memory foam, are chemical based. They can release VOCs (volatile organic compounds,) which, while not harmful, have a very strong chemical smell called off-gassing that can irritate the nose, throat and eyes. They can pose more of a danger to children and those with asthma.

Wool on the other hand is a natural material found that can be sourced organically, meaning that wool mattresses do not release VOCs.

Many sleepers prefer this, as they can rest assured knowing they aren’t breathing in harsh chemicals.

Hypoallergenic

Sleeping with allergies is difficult. A blocked nose can make breathing a challenge, delaying the time it takes you to fall asleep.

Add an itchy throat into the mix and getting a peaceful night’s sleep will feel impossible.

Unless you have a specific allergy to wool, it’s generally considered hypoallergenic, which means it won’t exacerbate existing allergies.

This is because it creates a dry environment (thanks to the moisture wicking we covered earlier,) which means mold, fungus and dust mites can’t thrive.

How to incorporate wool into your sleep set up

A wool mattress can be a great investment, and there are also other ways to use this natural material in your sleep set up...

Wool mattress

Wool can be incorporated in mattresses in different ways. The best pillow-top mattresses often have wool in the pillow-top layer for extra pressure relief.

Cooling mattresses sometimes use wool as the primary material in the cover of the mattress for maximum moisture-wicking benefit. And, you’ll often find wool layers in the best hybrid mattresses for increased comfort.

If you’re in need of a new mattress, investing in a wool bed can be a great year round choice for both comfort and temperature regulation. One example is the Birch Natural mattress which incorporates a wool layer to help keep you cool.

(Image credit: Birch by Helix)

Wool mattress topper

The best mattress toppers can alter the way your bed feels. Whether it’s making it softer, firmer, more supportive or cooler.

So, if you’re not quite ready to invest in a new mattress, then a wool mattress topper can be a great way to breathe some new life into your bed and improve its temperature regulation.



The Naturepedic Wooly mattress topper , for example, offers 3” of certified organic wool comfort.

Wool comforter

If you enjoy the feel of your current mattress and don’t want to alter that, adding a wool comforter can be a great solution.

A wool duvet or blanket can keep you cool and comfortable during the summer and cozy in the winter, making it perfect for climates that have extreme seasons.

Wool, being a natural material, is also extremely durable, meaning investing in the right comforter will benefit you for years to come.