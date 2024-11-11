I've found the best Black Friday beauty deals so you don't have to — 21 sales I recommend from Dyson, Shark, Clinique and more

My bathroom cabinet is already overflowing with beauty products, but these Black Friday deals are simply too good to ignore. After spending too much of my own money on beauty tech, I've learned to spot the deals that actually matter — especially on those premium brands that rarely see discounts.

Listen, we all know that Black Friday beauty deals can be overwhelming. Every brand seems to be having a sale — but there's a big difference between a genuine bargain and clever marketing. I get particularly excited when I spot price drops on products that usually hold their value (hello, Dyson) or tools that genuinely changed my beauty routine for the better.

I've sorted through the noise to find Amazon beauty deals worth pausing my pre-Christmas spending ban. From haircare staples to skincare that delivers on its promises, these are the beauty deals I'm telling my friends about.

Best Amazon beauty deals

HEETA Shampoo Scalp Brush Massager: was $6 now $5 @ Amazon

This $5 scalp massager might seem basic, but it's a game-changer for anyone with product buildup or an itchy scalp. Beyond making your shower feel like a spa day, it helps distribute shampoo evenly and boosts blood circulation. Perfect for deep cleaning and relieving stress.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara: was $12 now $9 @ Amazon

This drugstore mascara performs better than many luxury brands. The curved brush catches every lash, creating volume without clumps. At this price, it's worth stocking up — especially since it rivals mascaras three times the cost.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Foundation: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

I love this foundation. The creamy formula covers dark circles and fine lines without creasing, while the sponge applicator makes application foolproof. A steal at under $10.

CNP Honey Lip Butter: was $17 now $10 @ Amazon

At $10, this is a steal for a lip treatment that actually works. The honey-based formula deeply moisturizes without feeling sticky, and it's perfect for overnight repair or as a base under lipstick. A winter essential for chapped lips.

The Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush: was $14 now $12 @ Amazon

Trust me, this isn't just another hairbrush. The two-tier teeth system glides through knots without pulling, making it perfect for wet or dry hair. It's especially good for thick or curly hair types, and the ergonomic design feels natural in hand.

CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser: was $17 now $14 @ Amazon

If you're dealing with breakouts, this gentle-yet-effective cleanser is worth adding to cart. It combines acne-fighting benzoyl peroxide with CeraVe's signature ceramides, so it tackles spots without drying out your skin.

Pacifica Beauty Facial Massage Roller: was $20 now $16 @ Amazon

More than just a pretty tool, this roller helps reduce puffiness and aids product absorption. While there are pricier options out there, this one gets the job done just as well. Bonus tip: keep it in the fridge for extra de-puffing power.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Face Serum: was $25 now $19 @ Amazon

Don't let the name put you off — this K-beauty holy grail actually works. The hydrating serum plumps skin and helps with everything from acne scars to dryness. A little goes a long way, making this deal even better.

SUNUV UV LED Nail Lamp: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

At 50% off, this is a great time to try at-home gel manicures. This LED lamp cures polish quickly and evenly, with enough space for all fingers or toes. It's saved me countless salon visits and works with most gel polish brands.

Luseta Keratin Shampoo and Conditioner: was $32 now $23 @ Amazon

A salon-quality duo that actually delivers on its keratin promises. The shampoo and conditioner leave hair noticeably smoother and more manageable. Great for damaged or color-treated hair, and the large bottles last ages.

Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover: was $35 now $28 @ Amazon

There's a reason this makeup remover is a cult classic. It melts away even the most stubborn waterproof mascara without any harsh rubbing, and unlike cheaper alternatives, it won't leave your eyes feeling oily or irritated. One bottle lasts ages, making the discount even sweeter. Easily a top three product in my beauty toolkit.

Beauty By Earth Self Tanner Mousse: was $34 now $29 @ Amazon

Finally, a self-tanner that doesn't leave you looking orange. This natural-looking mousse develops into a believable glow, with no biscuity smell or streaky finish.

Bumble and Bumble Seaweed Whipped Scalp Scrub: was $46 now $34 @ Amazon

Don't sleep on scalp care — this whipped scrub is basically a facial for your head. The seaweed formula gently exfoliates without stripping, leaving your scalp fresh and balanced. Great for removing product buildup and improving hair health from the root.

Victoria's Secret Bombshell Perfume: was $59 now $36 @ Amazon

A fresh, fruity-floral scent that's perfect for everyday wear. At this price, it's worth grabbing as a gift for the holidays (or treating yourself.)

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium: was $94 now $62 @ Amazon

This lightweight dryer makes quick work of wet hair. The concentrator attachment directs airflow precisely where needed, and the long cord reaches easily around styling chairs or bathroom setups. Especially good for creating smooth, frizz-free styles.

Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Perfect for quick touch-ups and edge control. Heats up almost instantly and maintains consistent temperature throughout use. The teeth spacing works well for various hair textures, and the cordless design makes it ideal for travel. Excellent for maintaining styles between wash days.

Braun Silk-épil 9: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

If you're ready to break up with your razor, this is the epilator I swear by. Yes, there's definitely an adjustment period (pro tip: start on your legs), but the results are worth it. The wet/dry feature means you can use it in the shower which really helps with comfort, and that little light is a game-changer for spotting stray hairs. At $30 off, it's a great time to make the switch.

DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Dermaplaning Kit: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

This is essentially professional dermaplaning at home, removing peach fuzz while exfoliating at the same time. It's become my secret weapon for getting that incredible smooth canvas before applying makeup and keeping my skin looking its best.

Shark HyperAIR Ionic Hair Dryer: was $299 now $159 @ Amazon

This dryer cuts drying time in half for thick hair types. The automatic heat adjustment responds quickly, and all attachments lock in firmly. The deep reach concentrator makes smooth blowouts surprisingly easy to achieve. Particularly useful for thick, coarse hair that typically takes ages to style.

ghd Original Styler: was $209 now $179 @ Amazon

The straightener that's been my reliable companion for years. While newer models boast fancy features, the Original remains a workhorse for a reason. It heats up in seconds, maintains the perfect styling temperature, and leaves hair smooth without damage.