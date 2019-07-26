How to Watch UFC 240: Live Stream Holloway vs. Edgar

UFC 240 kicks off from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Saturday, July 27. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. ET, and we don't blame you if you're already looking for the best place to live stream UFC 240 to catch a stacked card that includes Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar.

Actually watching UFC 240 isn’t as simple as watching many other sporting events. You’ll need to jump around from one channel to another throughout the night and at one point, and you’ll want to have a subscription to UFC’s streaming service.

Read on for your guide on how to live stream UFC 240.

Where can I live stream UFC 240?

UFC 240 won’t be streaming entirely from a single service. Instead, you’ll need to start at UFC’s Fight Pass (which starts at $9.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial) service at 6:30 p.m. ET to watch three “Early Prelims” fights. Then, move over to ESPN to watch four Preliminary Card bouts, then head over to PPV, ESPN+ , or UFC Fight Pass to watch the remaining five fights, headlined by Holloway and Edgar and their Featherweight championship bought.

Here’s a fight breakdown:

Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar Women's Featherweight: Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer

Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price

Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Preliminary card on ESPN 2

Women's Flyweight: Alexis Davis vs. Viviane Araujo

Alexis Davis vs. Viviane Araujo Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Yoshinori Horie

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Yoshinori Horie Featherweight: Gavin Tucker vs. Choi Seung-Woo

Gavin Tucker vs. Choi Seung-Woo Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass

Welterweight: Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart

Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart Women's Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Sarah Frota

How do I use a VPN to live stream UFC 240?

If you're traveling outside the country during UFC 240, you'll still be able to watch it. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services , and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering, should you need them during UFC 240.

ExpressVPN: Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

NordVPN: Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal

IPVanish: Costing $6.49 per month for a one-year contract, IPVanish lets you have up to 10 simultaneous connections, and works on Mac, Windows, Android and iOS.View Deal

How can I watch UFC 240 with a cable or satellite subscription?

If your goal is to watch the entire UFC 240 event with a cable or satellite subscription, you won’t get your wish.

UFC 240 will start on UFC’s Fight Pass streaming service. You’ll need to be a subscriber to watch it there. After that, you can turn to your cable or satellite subscription and watch the preliminary round is on ESPN. Chances are, you have ESPN, so you should be good there.

The main card is on UFC Fight Pass, as well. But you can also watch it on ESPN+, a paid service that costs $50 per year. You’ll also need to pay $60 for the pay-per-view. However, ESPN is offering a deal on UFC 240, so you can get both a subscription and the PPV for $80.

How can I live stream UFC 240 without a cable or satellite subscription?

Even if you have a cable or satellite subscription, streaming might be your best option.

For the first fights, you’ll need to tune in from UFC’s Fight Pass . With Fight Pass, you can pay $10 per month to access the company’s live-streaming fights, as well as an archive of bouts from previous events. It’s available on just about any device, including your smartphone, browser, or set-top box.

To watch the prelims, you’ll need to go over to ESPN. Several streaming services offer ESPN. Here’s a rundown:

DirecTV Now: DirecTV Now is a handy streaming service that includes ESPN its entry-level $50 tier.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package will set you back $45 per month for 60 channels, including ESPN. Best of all, you can record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.View Deal

Playstation Vue: With a $45-a-month PlayStation Vue subscription, you can stream ESPN through the service's Access tier, which is the higher-level package from PlayStation.View Deal

SlingTV: Sling doesn't include local channels, but that's not a concern if you're interested in UFC 239. Its Blue tier includes ESPN, which is all you'll need to watch the draft. A current promotion is knocking 40% off the normal $25 monthly rate, so you'd just pay $15 for SlingTV.View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels that make it easy to watch the programming you want, including ESPN. YouTube TV also features unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you can watch the tournament at a later date.View Deal

Once it’s time to watch the main event card, it’s back to UFC Fight Pass you go. If you’re not much of a fan of the app, however, you can also choose to watch the fights on ESPN+ , which costs $5 per month or $50 per year.