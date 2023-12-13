Australia vs Pakistan live stream — how to watch First Test match online

Australia vs Pakistan at the Perth Stadium is the first test of a three-match series. It is also the first test as captain of Pakistan for Yorkshire captain Shan Masood who has promised an attacking approach. Seamers Khurram Shahzad and Aamir Jamal make their Test debuts for Pakistan. Australia’s David Warner, who has played 109 test matches, has announced he will retire from test cricket at the end of this series.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Australia v Pakistan First Test live streams from anywhere — and potentially for FREE.

Australia start the series as the overwhelming favorites. Pakistan have never won a test series in Australia in 13 attempts, and have only won four test matches out of 37 on Aussie soil, with the hosts triumphing 26 times. Pakistan’s last test victory Down Under was 28 years ago, in Sydney.

Most unusually for a modern cricket tour, the touring team played a four-day first-class match as a warm up to acclimatise. Shan Masood excelled with the bat for the tourists, with 201 not out, in the total of 391-9 declared. But the bowlers then struggled to make an impact as the Prime Minister’s XI reached 367-4 before rain washed out the final day.

The teams will contest the Benaud–Qadir Trophy and the series is part of the 2023–2025 ICC World Test Championship. Both sides have played one of their six series in this, and Pakistan currently head the table. Australia are in fifth spot.

The Australia vs Pakistan test series also includes the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, December 26-30 and the New Year's Test, January 3-7, at the SCG. Here's how to watch every ball of the test series online and potentially for FREE. Take at look at our page on how to watch cricket for more general live stream information.

Free Australia vs Pakistan, First Test live stream

Cricket fans in Australia can watch all the action for FREE on Channel 7 and the 7 plus streaming service.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch the Australia vs Pakistan First Test live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Australia vs Pakistan, First Test live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a free Australia vs Pakistan First Test live stream from your home country, but what if you're traveling overseas when the cricket is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7 plus for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Australia vs Pakistan, First Test around the world

How to watch Australia vs Pakistan, First Test live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is showing the Australia vs Pakistan test series. You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider. To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place. If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow all the test action by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Australia vs Pakistan, First Test live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that they can they can watch the Australia vs Pakistan First Test for FREE on Channel 7. That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 7+ streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Kayo Sports is also where you can watch Fox Sports and the test match. It offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. It costs $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial Going to be outside Oz during the test match? Simply use a VPN to access Channel 7 from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

How to watch Australia vs Pakistan, First Test live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the Australia vs Pakistan series. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV, which is a great place to watch cricket. There are options to pay just for Willow (starting at $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

Watch Australia vs Pakistan, First Test live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Australia vs Pakistan test match at Perth live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year. Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still watch the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Australia vs Pakistan, First Test live streams in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every ball of the Australia versus Pakistan series is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOSand Android) in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on Star Sports channels. Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan. If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow India's tour of South Africa wherever you are are. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Australia vs Pakistan, First Test teams

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan: Imam-l-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad.

