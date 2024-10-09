The Braun Silk Expert 5 Pro laser hair removal kit is at its lowest ever price for Prime Day with almost $100 off

This is one of the best Prime Day deals I’ve seen — not just this year, but ever. The amazing Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 is just $332 this Prime Day, which is its lowest ever price. Yes, you heard me: lowest. Ever. Price.

I would never give up my Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5. Now that I’ve had it for a while, I only use it maybe once every two months to zap away those annoying stubborn hairs that just won’t die. But still, you’ll have to pry this machine out of my cold, dead hands before I give it away willingly. So it's just as well Amazon's got this amazing offer for everyone else to take advantage of.

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 was $429 now $332 @ Amazon

I personally own this laser hair remover. I have really thick stubborn dark hair and this has completely transformed my legs — I don’t have to shave at all anymore! The SensoAdapt technology means it adjusts itself to suit your skin tone and hair color, and the wide head and precision head helps you get every last hair.

This machine is the best because it has SensoAdapt technology, meaning it’ll adapt to your skin tone and it will only laser your skin if it’s found a good hair follicle. Unfortunately, the IPL works best on pale skin and dark hair, so if you have darker skin or lighter hair, it might not be as effective on you.

For best results, I recommend using once a week to start off with (make sure you shave first otherwise your house will be full of burning hair smell), eventually going down to as and when you need to. Make sure you moisturize after use too, as the laser can dry out your skin. The IPL machine comes with a large, wide head for legs and larger areas of skin, and a narrow precise head for places like bikini lines and underarms.

Obviously there’s nothing wrong with having body hair, but if you want it gone, and you don’t want to suffer through razor burn or painful razor bump chafing in summer, your best bet is to solve the problem at its source and prevent your hair from ever growing again. I’ve saved so much time with my Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 over the years, and now I don’t dread cleaning hair out of the shower (sorry, gross, I know). Why? Because it simply doesn’t grow anymore.

If you want to stay up-to-date with the best deals we’ve found, make sure you look at our Prime Day deals live blog.