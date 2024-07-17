My favorite Prime Day purchase was this fast charger for just $29

I've spent the past week combing through hundreds of Prime Day deals to find savings on the best smart home devices. While our picks for the best security cameras or Amazon devices have seen plenty of discounts, I already own those. In fact my personal haul had been quite tame until several fast chargers came across my feed. I had to put in the legwork to find the best for the money, which I'm now sharing with you.

Everyone should have a high-wattage fast charger both at home and in their bag. These compact cubes condense a ton of power into a single adapter that can charge up different gadgets at their maximum speeds. This cuts down your everyday carry weight and time spent tethered to a cord waiting on your phone, laptop, or tablet to charge. My top pick is the Anker 735 Nano II ($29 at Amazon) for its high capacity and small size — it's been my go-to for years but was lost in a recent move. However, several new models have been released since then which I recommend in the list below.

Spigen USB C Charger Block: was $25 now $6 @ Amazon

This tiny brick only has a single USB-C PD output but will charge your iPhone 3x faster than the standard 5W stock charger. It's also much smaller and runs cooler than that cube. At just $6, this is a great extra to keep around as a backup or in your bag to top off your iPhone or MacBook Air in a pinch. More power-hungry devices like a MacBook Pro or Steam Deck will only charge at a normal pace since it can't deliver enough power.

Amazon Basics 36W Two-Port USB-C Wall Charger: was $21 now $13 @ Amazon

Amazon's in-house charger costs twice as much as the budget Spigen above but adds virtually double the power in addition to an extra USB port. It's enough to fast charge a phone or lightweight laptop one at a time. It'll deliver 18 watts simultaneously to both devices but is bulky compared to GaN chargers which have tinier bodies.

Anker 735 (Nano II 65W): was $56 now $29 @ Amazon

The 735 is the best blend of power and price for the size. Its 65-watt capacity is the ideal amount for most setups. I use it to keep my phone and laptop juiced up at max speeds at the same time. When I don't need it I fold the prong up and away then throw it in my backpack. It's a beastly little rectangle and even comes with an outlet stabilizer so it doesn't droop down or fall out which heavier plugs like this one tend to do.

Pxwaxpy 128W USB C Wall Charger: was $46 now $23 @ Amazon

This double-capacity alternative gives you an extra 63 watts which allows you to fast charge a powerful laptop like a MacBook Pro alongside your phone at their top speeds simultaneously. It fits in your palm and is half the size of the 96W power brick that comes with a MacBook Pro—plus it has three ports instead of one so you don't have to carry around extra fast chargers.

Nekmit 4 Port 52W USB C Charger: was $32 now $25 @ Amazon

Plug this compact rectangle flat against your power outlet to charge up to four devices at the same time. This secure non-slip design pokes out less from the socket. Each USB-C outlet gets 20 watts each and the remaining 12 is split between two USB-A ports for older devices.