Pick up a Ninja kitchen bargain at Amazon! Save up to 45% ahead of Prime Day

Ninja is one of the most sought-after brands in the kitchen, from air fryers, blenders and grills, its products have transformed the way we prepare and cook food. Serving up perfectly cooked fries in one of the best air fryers to producing nutritious smoothies in one of the best blenders, Ninja appliances have a reputation of being among the best.
Right now, select Ninja kitchen appliances are up to 45% off on Amazon. For a limited time shoppers can get $120 off Ninja’s Smart Food System. Plus, there are a number of other great deals, with savings of 24% on air fryers and 29% on blenders. Why wait for Prime Day when you can pick up a bargain before everyone else hits the sales. But don’t delay as these are limited time deals.
- shop all Ninja deals at Amazon from $34
- Ninja Fit Blender: was $69 now $49
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89
- Ninja foodi Smart XL Grill: was $279 now $159
Best Ninja kitchen appliance deals
Ninja Fit Blender: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
The Ninja Fit compact personal blender comes with two 16oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go spout lids, making it easy to enjoy your shakes or smoothies on the go. Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients or blend fresh fruits and vegetables for drinks packed full of nutrients. Easy to use, simply push down the blender to activate the 700-watt motor. The single-serving blender is compact and easy to store and all parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free.
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon
This large 5qt capacity air fryer will fit up to 4 lbs of French fries or 5 lbs of chicken wings. And despite its capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.
Ninja foodi Smart XL Grill: was $279 now $159 @ Amazon
This Ninja indoor countertop grill and air fryer comes equipped with a smart cook system and thermometer to ensure your food is cooked just how you like it. With four protein settings and 9 doneness settings, you can enjoy your food rare or well-done without any guesswork. Forgotten to remove those steaks from the freezer? No problem. The grill allows you to go from frozen to chargrilled in as little as 25 minutes, making it ideal for those impromptu social gatherings. While the XL capacity allows you to cater for plenty of extra mouths. This indoor grill allows you to enjoy all-round healthy grill cooking whatever the weather while keeping your kitchen smoke free with its special smoke control system.
