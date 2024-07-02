Pick up a Ninja kitchen bargain at Amazon! Save up to 45% ahead of Prime Day

Ninja is one of the most sought-after brands in the kitchen, from air fryers, blenders and grills, its products have transformed the way we prepare and cook food. Serving up perfectly cooked fries in one of the best air fryers to producing nutritious smoothies in one of the best blenders , Ninja appliances have a reputation of being among the best.

Right now, select Ninja kitchen appliances are up to 45% off on Amazon. For a limited time shoppers can get $120 off Ninja’s Smart Food System. Plus, there are a number of other great deals, with savings of 24% on air fryers and 29% on blenders. Why wait for Prime Day when you can pick up a bargain before everyone else hits the sales. But don’t delay as these are limited time deals.

Best Ninja kitchen appliance deals

Ninja Fit Blender: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Ninja Fit compact personal blender comes with two 16oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go spout lids, making it easy to enjoy your shakes or smoothies on the go. Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients or blend fresh fruits and vegetables for drinks packed full of nutrients. Easy to use, simply push down the blender to activate the 700-watt motor. The single-serving blender is compact and easy to store and all parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

This large 5qt capacity air fryer will fit up to 4 lbs of French fries or 5 lbs of chicken wings. And despite its capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.