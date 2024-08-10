I review kitchen gadgets — and these are the 7 compact appliances every student should pack for college

Student housing is typically cramped, and there’s a lot to pack into a compact dorm. Apart from sleeping, gathering with friends, and, of course, studying, college students also need space to eat.

While it’s tempting to shop for smart home devices to take to your dorm, it’s also important to think about how you will eat and keep your brain nourished to ensure you can stay on top of your studies and social life.

We’ve gathered together 7 devices that are easy to use and are portable and compact enough to be packed away and used once more, when you do it all again next year!

7 compact appliances to pack for college

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

There's no need to forego your coffee fix because of lack of space, this Keurig K-Mini is one of the best Keurig coffee makers and provides a single serve of coffee to get you started in the morning. Measuring 12.1 x 11.3 x 4.5 inches, this mini coffee maker will hold and brew between 6 to 12-ounces. It's easy to operate with one button for power and another for brew and comes in a choice of green, rose, teal, gray and red.

Perfect Power Pot: was $120 now $75 @ Target

This convenient 5-in-1 cooking appliance packs a punch with its 1.7 qt capacity and is perfect to use in college dorms as it is plugged in via a lead from the handle, rather than used on a cooktop. Sauté, team, sear, fry or boil and enjoy tasting meals without a cooktop. It comes complete with a nesting steamer, glass lid, beechwood spatula and detachable plug. The pot is available in Spice, as shown, or Char.

Insignia Retro 3.1 cu, ft Mini Fridge with Top Freezer: was $219 now $179 @ Best Buy

This freestanding compact, mini fridge with top section freezer offers all the space you'll need at college and measures 19.9 x 18.9 x 33.5 inches. Plus, its retro styling will add the wow factor to any dorm room. It also includes an ice tray that can be stored in the freezer section. It's available in three colorways — Creamy Vanilla, Mint and Red.

GE JES1072SHSS Microwave: was $119 now $107 @ Amazon

This is one of the best microwaves with a space-saving footprint, but with a turntable just as large as bigger models. With 700 watts it's ideal for heating water, frozen meals and warming leftovers. Plus it has plenty of pre-programmed settings allowing you to share some popcorn with your new roommates. There are also 6 quick start settings by pressing keys 1 to 6. We love the sleek stainless finish, but it's also available in Black and White.

Dash Compact 2 qt Air Fryer: was $69 now $41 @ Wayfair

You'll be guaranteed tasty food with one of the best air fryers, and this compact appliance will look stylish in your dorm. It's also super easy to use, with two dials for temperature and time. While you won't be cooking a whole chicken, it has plenty of capacity while you're away from home, and won't monopolize your room, as it measures 8.1 x 9.5 x 12.5 inches, similar to a coffee maker.

Toshiba Small 3-Cup Rice Cooker: was $89 now $79 at Amazon

With 8 cooking functions, this rice cooker is small and mighty. The settings include: white rice, quick cook, brown rice, mixed grain, slow cook, porridge, cake and egg. This smart rice cooker senses the moisture in the rice and adjusts the temperature and cooking time for perfect rice. It features a large LED display for easy programming and a Keep Warm, Reheat and Timer Delay button. Accessories include a measuring cup, spatula and soup ladle.

