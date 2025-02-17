Presidents' Day home security tech deals: I picked the 6 best starter sales from $60

For Presidents' day, there are a number of great home security deals popping up – including some great deals on home security cameras, keyless smart locks, and the best video doorbells.

We've reviewed dozens of cameras and video doorbells, and we know which features and brands make for a truly great deal. It turns out you don’t have to drop a ton of cash to protect your home; all of these deals are less than $200 and half of them are less than $100.

If you've never dipped your toes into home security, a single camera or a video doorbell is a good place to start, and these deals are a great way to get your money's worth.

Best Presidents' Day home security deals

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K: was $130 now $60 at Amazon We like a lot of things about Arlo’s 2K video doorbell – for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be installed either with a battery or hardwired. And the 2K resolution means incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. However, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.

Eufy Smart Security Lock C210: was $100 now $70 at Amazon If you're looking to get started with a smart security lock, Eufy's C210 can be installed in 15 minutes without any drilling and it's compatible with most U.S. deadbolts. You can control the lock from anywhere via the app because it connects to your home WiFi, but you can also use a physical key, an Apple Watch, the keypad or a voice assistant like Alexa or Google Voice Assistant in order to get inside. It also works alongside a Eufy doorbell if you have one.

Philips Smart Lock with Handles: was $240 now $160 at Amazon A set that includes two lever handles and a Philips smart lock, this set offers you four methods of entry: fingerprints, PIN codes, keys or app. You can also use your smart phone to remotely close or open your door for guests and visitors, create single use PIN codes for guests, visitors or contractors who need temporary access, or use Alexa or Google Assistant for voice unlocking.

Google Nest Video Doorbell: was $180 now $100 at Amazon This Nest Video Doorbell features a 3:4 vertical aspect ratio which provides you with a better view of your front door. It can be installed using either battery power or hardwired, and we found the video to be particularly crisp and clear during testing. It also offers three free hours of free video storage, and free package, person, animal and vehicle detection. However, there isn't any chime option and there are a limited range of accessories available as well.

What to look for in a video doorbell deal

As with any home technology purchase, you’ll want to sort out which features are important to you – and which ones are requirements to your home – before you hit that buy button. Here’s what you need to know as we ramp up to those Black Friday deals.

Battery vs wired

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’re already well versed in the world of video doorbells, and have installed a few in an easy-to-access location, then a wired video doorbell isn’t an issue for you. However, if you need to put your video doorbell someplace where there isn’t any power, you’ll want to look into battery-operated models.

Field of view

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It’s important to consider what area you’re looking to capture with your video doorbell’s camera. Newer models have a more vertical or squarer field of view, meaning you won’t see as much side-to-side, though you will see things closer to the foot of your door–which is ideal for viewing package deliveries.

Package detection

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Speaking of package deliveries – not all models feature package detection as a feature, so if that’s something that’s important to you, make sure it’s specifically mentioned, like with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and the Ring Video Doorbell (2020) – though this will usually require a subscription. The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro and Arlo Video Doorbell 2K also offer package detection, however, the Blink video doorbell doesn’t.