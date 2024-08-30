Massive Ring Labor Day Sale: 7 of the best deals you should check out now

If you're looking to boost your home security setup, Ring is holding a Labor Day sale on a bunch of different products including cameras, spotlights and the video doorbells the company is known for. You can find these deals directly on the Ring website or in its Amazon store.

We'd recommend the Ring Video Doorbell for $59, making one of the best video doorbells under $100 even more budget friendly. Ring also has some of the best outdoor security cameras, and we'd recommend the Ring Floodlight Cam which comes bundled with a Ring Video Doorbell for $169.

Keep reading as we explore seven Ring products on sale that you should consider for your home security setup.

Ring sale

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell Pro (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get.

Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $179 now $109 @ Amazon

A number of bundles form Ring include the Video Doorbell as well as a security camera. The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery works well, and in our review we said it plays best with Ring and Alexa integration. It has good battery life and is weather resistant if it needs to go outside.

Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Chime: was $124 now $69 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get. Even with the Chime, this deal is cheaper than buying a Ring Video Doorbell by itself, normally $99.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $299 now $169 @ Amazon

If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren. This bundle also gets you a Ring Video Doorbell, which is excellent value.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.

Ring Spotlight Cam w/Ring Indoor Cam was $299 now $149 @ Amazon

You don't need existing wiring for these battery-powered spotlights, which shine a light on paths or subjects when they detect motion. They effortlessly link to other Ring and smart home devices through the Alexa smart home app. Plus this bundle features a Ring Indoor Cam for extra protection.