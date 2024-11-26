I'm an ex-barista and these are the 13 best Black Friday coffee deals I've found so far
It might not "officially" be Black Friday yet, but the deals are coming thick and fast already. We’re vetting the best Black Friday deals to make life easier for you all the way through to next week.
As a coffee fanatic, I’ve always got my eye on the best espresso machine sales. Our highest-rated budget espresso machine, the Casabrews espresso machine, is just $118 right now — its best ever price.
I’ve found loads of amazing deals across Amazon. All four of my espresso machine recommendations are the lowest ever price (or just a few dollars off!), and both my grinder recommendations are their best ever price. You can grab the De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine for under $500 — that’s a saving of $250. If you want to branch out into coffee scales, the Maestri House coffee scale is just $25, its best ever price.
Erin has four years of barista experience. Before her current career as a journalist, she spent a year at the U.K.'s Costa Coffee chain, a year at an artisan independent coffee shop, and two years as a Supervisor at Starbucks. Besides drinking enough coffee to send her heart into a frenzy, Erin tests and reviews everything coffee-related, from scales, to drippers, to manual espresso machines. Her favorite coffee drink is an oat milk flat white with Ethiopian beans.
Best espresso machine deals
Yes, this is the Casabrews’ best ever price. Not only is $118 astonishingly low for an espresso machine, this machine in particular is actually our best budget espresso machine. The pressure gauge display means you can experiment with grind and tamp to get the best espresso texture, and for only $118? This is one of the best espresso machine deals I’ve seen this year.
Again, this is the best price this machine has ever dropped to. Under $500 for an espresso machine of this calibre is a rare sight. In our 4-star review, we noted that the La Specialista makes cold espresso incredibly well and has automatic and manual steaming. On top of that, it has 15-bar pressure, much higher than the recommended 9-bar. Not only does this machine have excellent pressure, it’s got a built-in grinder. Yes, espresso machine grinders may not be as sophisticated as separate grinders, but seeing as some grinders can cost over $500, this is an espresso machine with a grinder practically for free.
While this isn’t the lowest ever price, it’s literally only $7 off. Considering you get three coffee makers with this one machine, it’s versatile for the price, too. You get an espresso machine, drip brewer, and a Nespresso machine in one. If you want to experiment with your coffee but your partner or housemates just want to insert a Nespresso pod and be done with it, this machine is the perfect compromise.
Okay, I sound like I’m flogging a dead horse now, but this is the best ever price. Okay, I’m done. Until we get into the best coffee grinder deals. Seriously, this is the lowest I’ve ever seen the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. This is the smaller version of the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder, which I gave 4.5/5 stars in my review. But don’t be put off when I say ‘smaller’ version — the only difference is this one doesn’t have a built-in grinder.
Best coffee grinder deals
Most coffee evangelists will say you don’t care about coffee until you have a grinder. While I do agree with them, grinders are expensive, wily beasts that take up almost an entire countertop. But not the Aromaster. At only $76, this is a grinder perfect for beginners who don’t feel like (or can’t) splash out $500 for a Eureka — and it's the Aromaster's best ever price.
If you already had your eye on the Casabrews Espresso Machine, why not grab the grinder while you’re at it? Just $236 — its best ever price — and you could be making barista-quality coffee at home, forever. This grinder has a conical burr which crushes the coffee instead of slicing it, meaning you get a more consistent texture. There are a whopping 77 grind settings as well — so you can experiment with grind size to find the perfect one for your taste, humidity level, desired strength, and more.
Best coffee scales deals
While this scale was already a pretty decent price, with the extra $11 saving, this is a fantastic deal. In my Maestri House Coffee Scale review, I praised the compact, clean aesthetic and the rechargeable battery. Be warned, it’s not waterproof unlike some pricier scales, but it does the job extremely well regardless.
In my Timemore Coffee Scale review, I rated the scale 4 out of 5 stars. I liked its waterproof surface and battery display, but I didn’t think it was worth the $60 price tag. Well, good news — it’s not $60 anymore. This is a premium scale with a premium price tag, but $47 feels a little more digestible than $60. This scale weighs with an accuracy of 0.1g and has a built-in live flow rate timer. The timer is a little tricky to use because it changes so fast, but if you’re hawk-eyed, you’ll get on well with it.
One of my favorite coffee brands, the KitchenAid Coffee Scale is just as good as the rest of its coffee line. This scale weighs in a wide range of weights, whereas other scales I’ve used only weigh in grams or ounces. With the KitchenAid, you can measure in grams, pounds, kilograms, and ounces, which takes guesswork out of converting metric or imperial recipes.
I gave the KitchenTour coffee scale 4.5 stars in my review because of its amazing value for money. And at only $17, that value for money has just skyrocketed. This scale is great because its pad is separate from its touch controls, meaning a slight touch won’t cause the weight to shoot up. I also loved how easy to use it was and its affordability. At just $17, this is a no-brainer. If you only get one coffee scale today, I recommend this one.
Best accessories and milk frother deals
In our Instant Pot Cold Brew maker review, we loved how quickly this made cold brew. I used this brewer during our testing period and was mesmerized by the speed at which it transformed coffee grounds and water into delicious cold brew. Not only is the coffee delectable, this machine is also wonderfully easy to use.
If your coffee setup is missing a milk frother, the Nespresso Aeroccino would be a good place to start. While it’s not the cheapest milk frother on this list, it’s one of the most versatile frothers available. You can froth milk hot or make cold foam, perfect for topping your fall-inspired pumpkin spice latte.
If you’re on a tight budget (I relate!), this would be the perfect entry-level milk frother option. Instant Pot has a knack for making really good affordable products and everything I’ve used from the brand has been excellent. This frother has cold and hot foam settings and a pouring spout.
Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia and 7 years of experience writing music, events, and food reviews. Now she’s turned her attention to tech for Tom’s Guide, reviewing everything from earbuds to garlic crushers. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.