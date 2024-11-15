Hurry! Amazon's best streaming stick hits all-time low of just $32

Amazon's best streaming device just crashed to an all-time low price. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to just $32 at Amazon, making this premium streamer an absolute steal during Black Friday

For a 4K streaming device with Wi-Fi 6E support, this massive 45% discount makes it an incredibly compelling buy — especially if you've been waiting to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $32 at Amazon US Amazon's powerhouse streamer packs quite a punch. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max delivers crystal-clear 4K content with all the premium features (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Atmos audio), while Wi-Fi 6E and beefed-up processing ensure everything runs buttery smooth. Plus, the upgraded Alexa remote puts total TV control at your fingertip

Now leading Amazon's streaming lineup after the basic model's retirement, the 4K Max delivers premium features at an unbeatable price. The 4K Max includes Wi-Fi 6E support, which helps maintain stable connections for 4K streaming when paired with a compatible router.

The device comes with all the streaming essentials you'd expect, including access to major platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video. The enhanced processing power really shows in daily use — apps load faster, menus feel more responsive, and there's none of that frustrating lag you might remember from older streaming sticks.

(Image credit: Kelly Woo/Tom's Guide)

As Amazon retires its entry-level streamer, the timing of this 4K Max discount is notable. At nearly half price, it offers excellent value for those seeking reliable 4K streaming performance. And given this is the lowest price we've seen, it's worth considering for anyone planning to upgrade their streaming setup.

The significant drop to $33 makes upgrading to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max particularly worthwhile. Like most Black Friday deals this good, though, it won't stick around forever.