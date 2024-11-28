All-Clad Black Friday deals are live — cook like a pro and save up to 50% now

With the end-of-year festivities nearly upon us, Black Friday is a good time to swipe up a bargain in preparation for the season of entertaining family and friends. If you’ll be stuck in the kitchen for a while, you might as well make the most of the experience and invest in some exquisite cookware.

Right now, All-Clad has some top offers on pans, bakeware, and an assortment of kitchen appliances to help you up your game in the kitchen. I’d like to get my hands on All-Clad’s Electrics Stainless Steel Waffle Maker, now $179 at Amazon, but I’ve also got my eye on All-Clad’s Multi-Material 12-Piece Cookware set, reduced by $240 to $359. And, now I’m getting greedy because I’ve also spotted All-Clad’s Forged German Stainless Steel 3-Piece Knife set, for $99, chopped from $149!

I’m like a child in a candy shop when it comes to cookware, I can never get enough! Here are the best of the All-Clad Black Friday deals I’ve spotted.

Black Friday All-Clad Sale: Quick List

My top All-Clad deals

All-Clad Forged German Stainless Steel 3-Piece Knife Set: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This Black Friday $50 has been sliced off this set of three All-Clad knives. Each knife is fully forged and made of German stainless steel. The blades are toughed with liquid nitrogen treatment to enhance rust resistance and sharp-edge retention. Getting chopping with an 8-inch Chef's Knife, a multi-purpose 5-inch Utility Knife, and a 3.5-inch Paring Knife.

All-Clad Cooking and Baking Prep Set: was $210 now $99 at all-clad.com Save 53% and cook and bake like a pro with All-Clad's Cooking and Baking 10-Piece Pre Set. The set comprises a 1.5, 3 and 5-quart mixing bowl set, four mini measuring bowls of 1/4, 1/2/ 3/4 and 1 cup, plus a silicon spatual spoonula and jar scraper.

All-Clad Electric Stainless Steel Waffle Maker: was $279 now $179 at Amazon Serve up waffles for breakfast or brunch with All-Clad's electric stainless steel waffle maker. Now with 35% off, there's even more to enjoy. The compact appliance makes 4 square-shaped waffles with 6 adjustable levels of toasting, so you can have your waffles just as you like them each time. The plates are removable and dishwasher safe, making them easy to clean.

All-Clad Large Flared Roaster with Rack and Two Turkey Forks: was $310 now $199 at all-clad.com Here's one for the turkey! All-Clad's Large Flared Roaster comes with a rack and two turkey forks, and is reduced by $110. The D3 stainless steel roaster, is 3-ply bonded with 18/10 stainless steel, an aluminium core, with a polished stainless steel finish. The roaster can hold up to a 20lb turkey and comes with two handles to help lift the pan when full.