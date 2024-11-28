All-Clad Black Friday deals are live — cook like a pro and save up to 50% now
With the end-of-year festivities nearly upon us, Black Friday is a good time to swipe up a bargain in preparation for the season of entertaining family and friends. If you’ll be stuck in the kitchen for a while, you might as well make the most of the experience and invest in some exquisite cookware.
Right now, All-Clad has some top offers on pans, bakeware, and an assortment of kitchen appliances to help you up your game in the kitchen. I’d like to get my hands on All-Clad’s Electrics Stainless Steel Waffle Maker, now $179 at Amazon, but I’ve also got my eye on All-Clad’s Multi-Material 12-Piece Cookware set, reduced by $240 to $359. And, now I’m getting greedy because I’ve also spotted All-Clad’s Forged German Stainless Steel 3-Piece Knife set, for $99, chopped from $149!
I’m like a child in a candy shop when it comes to cookware, I can never get enough! Here are the best of the All-Clad Black Friday deals I’ve spotted.
Black Friday All-Clad Sale: Quick List
- Shop the All-Clad site: Save up to 50% when you shop direct
- Amazon All-Clad deals: Save on pans, appliances and more
- Macy's All-Clad deals: Huge discounts on cookware sets
- Williams Sonoma All-Clad deals: Massive savings across the board
- Anodized Nonstick 3-Piece Fry Pan Set: was $210, now $99 @ All-Clad
- Cooking and Baking Prep Set (10-Piece): was $210 now $99 @ All-Clad
- Forged German Stainless Steel 3-Piece Knife Set: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
- Electric Stainless Steel Waffle Maker: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon
- Large Flared Roaster with Rack and Turkey Forks: was $310 now $199 @ All-Clad
- D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set: was $549, now $299 @ Macy's
- Multi-Material 12-Piece Cookware Set: was $599 now $359 @ Amazon
- 10-Piece D3 Cookware Set: was $1,130 now $699 @ Williams Sonoma
My top All-Clad deals
This Black Friday $50 has been sliced off this set of three All-Clad knives. Each knife is fully forged and made of German stainless steel. The blades are toughed with liquid nitrogen treatment to enhance rust resistance and sharp-edge retention. Getting chopping with an 8-inch Chef's Knife, a multi-purpose 5-inch Utility Knife, and a 3.5-inch Paring Knife.
Looking for an excellent value nonstick frying pan set? This one includes 8 inch, 10 inch, and 12 inch Fry Pans ideal for browning, searing, and pan-frying, all for under $100.
Save 53% and cook and bake like a pro with All-Clad's Cooking and Baking 10-Piece Pre Set. The set comprises a 1.5, 3 and 5-quart mixing bowl set, four mini measuring bowls of 1/4, 1/2/ 3/4 and 1 cup, plus a silicon spatual spoonula and jar scraper.
Serve up waffles for breakfast or brunch with All-Clad's electric stainless steel waffle maker. Now with 35% off, there's even more to enjoy. The compact appliance makes 4 square-shaped waffles with 6 adjustable levels of toasting, so you can have your waffles just as you like them each time. The plates are removable and dishwasher safe, making them easy to clean.
Here's one for the turkey! All-Clad's Large Flared Roaster comes with a rack and two turkey forks, and is reduced by $110. The D3 stainless steel roaster, is 3-ply bonded with 18/10 stainless steel, an aluminium core, with a polished stainless steel finish. The roaster can hold up to a 20lb turkey and comes with two handles to help lift the pan when full.
Exclusive to Macy's, this set of All-Clad cookware includes a 10 inch fry pan, a 2-quart covered sauce pan, a 3-quart covered saute pan and a 6-quart covered stockpot. At under $300, it's a great deal.
Save 40% on All-Clad's Silver and Black 12-Piece Cookware Set this Black Friday. The cookware is electric, gas induction, oven and dishwasher safe. Get cooking with a 10-inch fry pan, 4-quart sauté pan with lid, D3 stainless 12-inch fry pan, D3 saucepan with lid, 6.5-quart non-stick cast aluminium cocotte, 8-quart stainless steel multi-pot with steamer and colander.
This tri-ply cookware set comes with 8" and 10" fry pans, a 2-qt. and 3-qt. saucepan with lid, a 3-qt. soup pot with lid and 8-qt. stockpot with lid, all for under $700 at Williams Sonoma. Ideal for those who want a complete set.
