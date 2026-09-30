Prime Big Deal Days are the best time to shop Ninja's impressive kitchen appliance range — save up to AU$363 on ice cream makers, slushy machines and blenders

As a home appliance reviewer, there's one brand I tend to recommend to my friends and family for great-value, long-lasting kitchen devices — and that's Ninja.

I know I'm not the only Ninja fan out there — we've reviewed plenty of its great appliances here at Tom's Guide — but sometimes, seeing the brand's price tags makes me want to close my eyes. Because I know deep down that no matter the cost, I'm probably going to love my next Ninja appliance, despite my wallet's protests.

• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

Thankfully for my credit card, Ninja's great kitchen appliances have gotten their prices slashed at Amazon during the retailer's massive Prime Big Deal Day sale. From now until Monday, October 5, there are plenty of discounts on Ninja's Amazon storefront.

From summer essentials like the Slushi, Creami and BlendBoss tumbler to kitchen staples like the Crispi air fryer and the Ninja Luxe Cafe coffee machine, there's up to 66% off.

I've gathered my top-recommended deals from Ninja for your perusal below. You'll need to act fast to nab these deals, though, as they will finish up on Monday, October 5.

Best Ninja Prime Day deals

Save 41% (AU$141.94) Ninja Creami ice cream maker (Cloud Silver): was AU$349.99 now AU$208.05 at Amazon Ninja's classic ice cream maker, the Creami, is now discounted to a new low price for Prime Big Deal Days. Sure, it's not the AU$188 outlay we saw in December 2024 for Boxing Day, but the discount is so close you can almost taste it. With five ice cream presets, you'll be whipping up a sundae storm all summer long.

Save 29% (AU$85.99) Ninja Creami ice cream maker (Coffee Cream): was AU$299.99 now AU$214 at Amazon Don't love the idea of adding another grey or black appliance to your cupboard? Me too! That's why this Coffee Cream colourway deserves its own attention, as something a little different and perhaps more aesthetic than the traditional Creami above. With the same great presets, you'll be crafting your favourite pints in no time.

Save 52% (AU$283.95) Ninja Swirl by Creami: was AU$549 now AU$265.05 at Amazon During Prime Day, the Ninja Creami Swirl has received a nice 52% discount on Amazon. Featuring 13 one-touch presets and a soft-serve handle, the new take on the Creami can dispense up to 4 small cones from one container using the soft-serve side, or can whip up your preferred pint on the Creami side.

Save 61% (AU$363.44) Ninja Slushi: was AU$599.99 now AU$236.55 at Amazon The Ninja Slushi is awesome for everything from frappes to smoothies, and even a boozy slushie if that's your vibe, thanks to its super handy drink modes. While Ninja's RRP isn't anything special, the Amazon price is truly special, at just AU$236.55 during the Prime Day sale.

Save 43% (AU$170.99) Ninja Slushi Limited Edition - Frosé: was AU$399.99 now AU$229 at Amazon Look, this discount isn't as much as the standard colour above, but it's worth considering if you're after the limited edition Slushi in the fun Frosé or Margarita colourway. Packing the same great features as the original, who needs a dull grey appliance when you can have a pink one?

Save 31% (AU$184.99) Ninja Slushi Max (Cyberspace): was AU$599.99 now AU$415 at Amazon If the Slushi above isn't enough to fulfil your frozen beverage dreams, then you may want to consider its larger sibling. The Slushi Max can easily make up to 12 servings per batch, has six drink presets and can whip up your iced drink of choice within 15 minutes. Now discounted by 31%, this is the perfect poolside appliance for summer.

Save 52% (AU$232.44) Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer air fryer: was AU$449.99 now AU$217.55 at Amazon With an extra-large 10.4L drawer capacity, a removable divider and dual temperature zones, this FlexDrawer air fryer is the ideal family feast maker. You can chuck in your proteins and veggies and set the cooking times to finish at the same time, making meals that much easier.

Save 66% (AU$329.94) Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 9.5L air fryer: was AU$499.99 now AU$170.05 at Amazon Roast, bake, or crisp twice as many dishes with Ninja's DoubleStack air fryer tower, now 66% off. This model houses two independently controlled drawers that can cook up to four different foods at once, all while taking up less counter space than a typical extra-large air fryer. With a massive 9.5L capacity, you can even control the timings so that your whole meal — sides and all — is done at the exact same time.

Save 24% (AU$164.99) Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker: was AU$699.99 now AU$535 at Amazon While it's not quite summer, BBQ season is already starting up again. It's no surprise that Ninja has you covered with its electric grill and smoker. Using wood pellets, this grill can easily add rich and smoky flavour to your favourite meats, veggies and side dishes. You'll achieve great results every time with its built-in temperature control probe, and you can also bake, roast, dehydrate, and air fry with the same device.

Save 33% (AU$230.99) Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was AU$699.99 now AU$469 at Amazon If you're keen to get outside and cook this spring, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.

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