Act fast! Our favorite Ninja Air Fryer Pro has just dropped in price right now

You're in luck if you’re after a premium, compact air fryer that won’t break the bank. Right now, this Ninja Air Fryer Pro is on sale for just $89 at Amazon , from its original price of $119. And with a generous 25% off, that makes an incredible saving.

What’s more, we rated the Ninja Air Fryer Pro as number one in our best air fryers guide. It came up tops in our tests for fast and delicious results and user-friendly cooking modes and settings. Despite its smaller five-qt capacity, we found it to be one of the ‘smartest,’ most efficient air fryers, and it was also easy to store.

Not only are air fryers convenient, countertop appliances, but they require little to no oil compared to deep frying. Just as long as you know how to use an air fryer correctly and safely.

So, if you enjoy fried feasts and are looking to save cash, snap up this great Ninja Air Fryer Pro deal while it’s still hot.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro, 5 qt, 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

This Ninja Air Fryer Pro comes with four different functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate. With its 5-quart basket, it’s adequate to fit up to 5 lbs of chicken wings or a plate of frozen fries, and has a max temperature of 400 degrees F. Its non-stick basket is also easy to clean, and the compact size is a real space-saver in the kitchen.

Ninja has fast become a “must-have” household name for their top kitchen appliances, and this air fryer is no exception. It offers four handy functions to cater to your needs and can crisp and reheat fried foods quickly.

Since it has a smaller basket, it’s ideal for smaller households or those lacking countertop space. However, the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 XL 2-Basket Air Fryer might be more suitable if you want to cater to a large family or quantities.

In any case, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro is perfect for small spaces, has a stylish look, and is of great value for money. Like most top Ninja air fryer deals, this isn’t likely to last, so you’d better act fast!