PS5 Prime Day deals — the 15 must-play games you should buy right now

Prime Day is upon us, and with the cost of gaming being as high as it can be sometimes, I'm sure I'm not the only person hunting for deals on some of the best PS5 games ever to grace Sony's console.

As a big RPG guy myself, I couldn't help but notice that there's a healthy selection of big single-player adventures on offer, including 2024 releases like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for $54, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for $34 and Persona 3 Reload at $34. It's not just RPGs on offer though, as Amazon has slashed the prices on titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and many more.

Looking for more gaming deals? We've also rounded up the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals and the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals you should be paying attention to this year, too. Otherwise, here are my favorite Prime Day PS5 deals that I think you shouldn't miss out on.

Prime Day PS5 game deals

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $23 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Mirage took Ubisoft's action-adventure franchise back to its roots last year, eschewing the RPG elements and huge open world of AC: Valhalla to focus back on stealth and parkour, and offering multiple approaches to assassination targets, bringing it more in line with earlier entries.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls' title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.

Diablo IV: was $69 now $25 @ Amazon

Take on legions of enemies in procedurally-generated dungeons and scoop up loot to outfit yourself for harder runs as you fight your way towards Mephisto's daughter, Lilith in this latest installment of Blizzard's much-loved dungeon crawling series.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

If you've yet to try From Software's magnum opus, you can snag this gripping, uber-tough open world action-RPG at a slightly cheaper price. The small discount is well-timed, though, as Elden Ring's making waves all over again after the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $69 now $54 @ Amazon

In our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review, we called the latest part of the FF7 Remake project a title 'that all PS5 owners should experience'. This next title is a must-play JRPG which takes the post-Midgar section of the original game and expands it in size and scope in practically every way conceivable. Familiar plot elements play out in new, intriguing ways, there's tons to keep you occupied, and it's all built around the Remake project's incredible combat.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI is a mature, action-focused reinvention of Square Enix's long-running RPG franchise that spins a yarn closer to "Game of Thrones" than any of the previous entries. In FF16, you play Clive Rosfield, son of the Duke of Rosaria. After a tragic opening, you're forced to become a "Bearer" for another ruler, and set off for a gripping tale that's laden with twists, wielding all kinds of powers in precise, real-time battles as you travel the length and breadth of Valisthea.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the latest entry in the Yakuza series, and once again sees you stepping into the shoes of Ichiban Kasuga for another acclaimed outing. It packs in everything you could want from an RGG Studio and reworks the turn-based combat to make it even more engaging... and this Prime Day deal is the perfect way to play it if you haven't already.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $63 @ Amazon

Okay, yes, this is far from the biggest discount on this list, but any money off Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is worth shouting about. This new adventure sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar adventure that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues gallery in this excellent action game.

Octopath Traveler II: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Octopath Traveler 2 is a standalone sequel to its equally impressive HD-2D Square Enix JRPG predecessor. Boasting a fresh set of characters (each with their own story and own ways of interacting with the world) and even more impressive visuals, this is a must-play for traditional RPG fans.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

Atlus' Persona series comes with a ton of pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brought the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers could experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and packs in tons of quality-of-life improvements along with new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returned this year in this delightful multi-platform Metroidvania. Play as Sargon and run, jump, slide, and air dash your way through levels, grab new powers and solve puzzles as you take on enemies and bosses in this fun action-platformer.

Rise of the Rōnin: was $69 now $63 @ Amazon

Rise of the Rōnin is a new adventure perfect for Ghost of Tsushima fans that immerses players in a combat-focused open-world adventure in 19th-century Japan. Similar to Spider-Man 2, this is another small saving, but given it's for a relatively new release (and is one which we rated 4/5 in our Rise of the Rōnin review), it felt worth highlighting all the same.

Sonic Superstars: was $59.99 now $17.99 @ Amazon

Ready for some fast-paced platforming fun? Sonic Superstars puts a fresh spin (dash) on the classic side-scrolling Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy (either solo or in local co-op with up to 3 friends) and race through levels, picking up power-ups and deploying powers as you set out to defeat Doctor Eggman.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon

Shredder's Revenge is a 2022 beat 'em up that's perfect for any fans of the classic Turtles arcade adventures. Take control of one of the four titular turtles (or their allies) and take the fight to Shredder and the Foot Clan across New York City in this pixel art brawler.