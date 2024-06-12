PlayStation’s biggest sale of the year ends this week — here’s 17 last chance deals I’d buy

PlayStation Days of Play 2024 is almost over. During this annual celebration event, the PlayStation Store typically offers some of its lowest prices of the year, and right now you’ve still got time to save big money on a whole load of the best PS5 games.

However, that won’t be true for much longer as the PlayStation Store Days of Play sale is rapidly coming to an end. The sale is set to finish on Thursday (June 13), so now is the time to make your picks from the more than 1,000 deals currently available across PS5 and PS4 games.

There are plenty of noteworthy discounts including first-time sales on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (was $69, now $49) and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (was $69, now $52). Plus, if you’re looking to spend a little less but play more, Dead Space Remake is now just $24 (was $69) and former Xbox exclusive Hi-Fi Rush at an all-time low price of $17 (was $29). And that’s before I’ve mentioned that Doom Eternal is just $9, and Metro Exodus has been slashed to just $4. Yes, $4!

These are the strongest PS5 game deals this side of Black Friday, so don’t miss out. However, if you prefer a physical disc to a digital download, I’ve also rounded up some of my favorite deals at online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy below.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals

PS5 games: deals from $4 @ PlayStation Store

Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $11 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion corporation. This latest entry in the Watch Dog franchise is a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

Sackboy A Big Adventure: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Sackboy: A Big Adventure sends Sony's plush mascot on another grand quest. While the level-creation tools of LittleBigPlanet are gone, A Big Adventure offers a series of well-crafted levels for Sackboy to platform through. A joyful game that is ideal for all ages and fully playable in two-player co-op, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a great pick at just $19.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. Marvel's Midnight Suns is a criminally overlooked superhero romp and a steal at $19.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $25 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Returnal: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious, and very deadly, alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sees PlayStation's iconic intergalactic mascots go on their wildest adventure yet. Both Ratchet and Clank are playable, as well as a brand new character, Rivet. The game plays in gorgeous 4K at 60 fps thanks to the power of the PS5, and really takes advantage of the console's full next-gen capabilities.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.