Black Friday PS5 deals at Amazon — here’s 12 picks I’d buy with my own money

Amazon isn't waiting any longer to offer a large selection of Black Friday deals and with discounts popping up across product categories, it was only a matter of time before all things PS5 were included in the annual seasonal sales event.

Right now, you can save on premium PS5 accessories, including the officially- licensed Nacon Revolution 5 Pro now $149 (was $199), or if you need to give your console a storage boost, the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD is $139 (was $229).

Loads of the best PS5 games are on sale as well, including God of War Ragnarök for $39 and Final Fantasy XVI for just $24. At this stage, we've yet to see any price cuts on PS5 consoles (and don't count on a PS5 Pro deal this side of the holidays) but we're monitoring the sales and will update if the PS5 itself drops in price.

These are the best Black Friday PS5 deals you can score at Amazon right now...

PS5 hardware deals

As of Monday, Nov. 12, there are no Black Friday deals on PS5 hardware, but we're keeping a close eye on major retailers and will update if the PS5 console sees any reductions as we build up to the big day. However, if you're waiting for a PS5 Pro discount, don't get your hopes up, the console is likely too new for a price cut.

PS5 Pro: $699 @ Amazon

The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. It plays all the same games as the regular PS5 but can offer increased image quality and higher framerate with supported titles. It's the ideal console for players who want the best performance levels but Pro comes at a high price.

PS5 Slim: $499 @ Amazon

The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games. It also comes with a DualSense controller.

Price check: $499 @ Walmart | $499 @ Best Buy

PS5 Slim Digital Edition: $449 @ Amazon

The PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) is the same great console, minus the Blu-ray disc drive. While this model cannot play physical games, it is $50 cheaper, and the lack of a chunky drive improves the console's overall aesthetic. This is the perfect pick if you prefer to buy your games digitally.

PS5 accessories deals

PlayStation 5 HD Camera: was $59 now $53 @ Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect webcam for your PS5 setup, you've found it. Sony's camera can capture your reaction to some of the best PS5 titles in smooth 1080p Full HD quality. Whether you're recording or going live on Twitch, you can do so effortlessly by simply tapping the create button on your DualSense controller.

Logitech G Pro X: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Logitech G Pro X headset offers everything you could want in a PS5 headset including excellent sound quality, a comfortable build and an easy-to-use microphone. It's not a wireless model but at less than $100, you're struggling to find a rival that beats it's impressive feature set. Plus, it looks very slick too.

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an external drive, this Samsung T7 Shield SSD is an ideal pick, and now on sale for $109 at Amazon. You can't run PS5 games from this drive, but it can be used to store them to free up storage space. Alternatively, it can be used to install and run PS4 games that are playable on PS5 via the console's backwards compatibility features.

Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Headset: was $149 now $128 @ Amazon

The Sony Inzone H5 is one of the best headsets we've ever tested for the PS5 and gaming PCs. Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions, the H5 can last for up to 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD w/ heatsink: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is fully compatible with Sony's PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 2TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use with your PS5 console straight out of the box.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro: now $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This officially licensed Sony controller is a must-have accessory for PlayStation fans. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is infinitely customizable, featuring remappable shortcuts, a swappable D-Pad, interchangeable controller weights, customizable thumbstick sizes and heads, and more. Plus, with the controller's Hall effect magnetic sensors, you can say so long to stick drift.

PS5 game deals

Sonic Frontier: was $59 now $17 @ Amazon

The fastest hedgehog alive returns in Sonic Frontiers. The Blue Bur's latest 3D adventure sees him and his pals transported to an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures and strange structures. Naturally, in order to find the missing Chaos emeralds and foil the latest scheme of the sinister Dr. Eggman, you'll need to run really fast and platform across a wide variety of obstacles. Taking inspiration from Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Sonic Frontiers is a new spin on a classic formula.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI is a mature, action-focused reinvention of Square Enix's long-running RPG franchise that spins a yarn closer to "Game of Thrones" than any of the previous entries. In FF16, you play Clive Rosfield, son of the Duke of Rosaria. After a tragic opening, you're forced to become a "Bearer" for another ruler, and set off for a gripping tale that's laden with twists, wielding all kinds of powers in precise, real-time battles as you travel the length and breadth of Valisthea.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $32 @ Amazon

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 sporting improved framerate, boosted texture quality and faster loading times. Both games were already a must-play on PS4, but with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning (and epic) finale you won't soon forget.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $43 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.