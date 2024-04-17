Google Maps could soon let you navigate in 3D — what we know

News
By Josh Render
published

Where we're going, we don't need 2D

Google Maps logo on smartphone with Google Maps logo in background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Google Maps has recently added a “show 3D buildings” option for when you're traveling, according to known leaker Assemble Debug, who found a toggle for the feature in version 125 of the Google Maps beta.

See more

It should be noted that Google Maps has previously offered a 3D buildings toggle option as a layer, but only for viewing the map outside of navigation mode. The 3D building layer is relatively basic, only offering simple 3D geometry instead of high-textured images like you see in Google Maps' Immersive View mode. We'd assume the 3D navigation mode will follow the example of the former.

The new update also offers updates for weather and air quality, real-time battery information for electric vehicles and several other AI updates.

Google Maps 3D toggle option

(Image credit: @AssembleDebug on X)

What else is coming to Google Maps?

Google Maps is easily the staple navigation app for most people, and Google is constantly working on updates. For instance, one update promised to launch in time for the summer vacation season will add lists of recommended attractions that will appear when entering select cities. 

Meanwhile, Google's also testing adding entrance icons to select buildings in maps. This addition would make it easier to know which entrance is the correct one to use, which is especially beneficial when dealing with similar-looking buildings with poor markers. 

3D maps can make navigating certain areas easier, especially when it comes to figuring out the relative position and size of buildings and other landmarks. So we certainly can't wait for this feature to hit the stable version of Google Maps. In the meantime, though, we have other Maps tips to share, such as 9 hidden Google Map features that everyone should know.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 158 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - Unlocked...
Amazon
$999
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 8
3
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Google Pixel 8
(128GB)
4
Google Pixel 8 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8
5
Google Pixel 8 128 GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
7
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Walmart
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
9
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 7a
10
Google Pixel Unlocked Phones
Amazon
$499
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

See more Phones News