Google Maps could soon let you navigate in 3D — what we know

Google Maps has recently added a “show 3D buildings” option for when you're traveling, according to known leaker Assemble Debug, who found a toggle for the feature in version 125 of the Google Maps beta.

Google maps has added the option for "Show 3D buildings" during navigation. It has been in testing for some time. Google Maps beta version 125 makes it available for everyone. It has been already possible to view 3D buildings in normal map view through layer option. #Google pic.twitter.com/hEFsOOKKcTApril 16, 2024 See more

It should be noted that Google Maps has previously offered a 3D buildings toggle option as a layer, but only for viewing the map outside of navigation mode. The 3D building layer is relatively basic, only offering simple 3D geometry instead of high-textured images like you see in Google Maps' Immersive View mode. We'd assume the 3D navigation mode will follow the example of the former.

The new update also offers updates for weather and air quality, real-time battery information for electric vehicles and several other AI updates.

(Image credit: @AssembleDebug on X)

What else is coming to Google Maps?

Google Maps is easily the staple navigation app for most people, and Google is constantly working on updates. For instance, one update promised to launch in time for the summer vacation season will add lists of recommended attractions that will appear when entering select cities.

Meanwhile, Google's also testing adding entrance icons to select buildings in maps. This addition would make it easier to know which entrance is the correct one to use, which is especially beneficial when dealing with similar-looking buildings with poor markers.

3D maps can make navigating certain areas easier, especially when it comes to figuring out the relative position and size of buildings and other landmarks. So we certainly can't wait for this feature to hit the stable version of Google Maps. In the meantime, though, we have other Maps tips to share, such as 9 hidden Google Map features that everyone should know.

