NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #113 (Monday, June 24 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Fine print" — is deceptively cryptic, and even when you know what it refers to, it still needs a bit of specialized knowledge.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #113, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #113, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #113.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #113 is... "Fine print".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "That looks great on you!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

STARE

RAIN

ROPES

PATTER

RANT

TRAINS

LETTER

HINT

SARGE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'P' and ends with 'S'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PATTERNS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #113?

Drumroll, please...

TARTAN

ARGYLE

STRIPES

CHEVRON

PAISLEY

GINGHAM

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was PATTERNS.

Strands #113

“Fine print”

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Stands fans. Man, that was a tough one. It doesn't help that I know next to nothing about fashion (as those who have seen me will attest), but the theme - "Fine print" - was also deviously misleading. Perhaps it's the editor in me, but I was drawn towards thinking about fonts, typing, legal documents and grammar.

It was nothing of the sort, and after getting lots of incorrect words, I had quite the clue bank built up. Eventually, I caved, with the game highlighting "ATRNAT" in the top corner - an anagram it took me an embarrassingly long time to decipher.

But when I figured out it was TARTAN, I was away. Of course, it was about pattern prints! And with that knowledge, nabbing the spangram was nice and easy with PATTERNS written across the board from left to right.

Dividing it into two was immensely helpful and ensured I was able to find words that, frankly, I'm none too familiar with. ARGYLE was the first one I saw in the bottom right, and STRIPES followed to its left. That left CHEVRON to complete the bottom half of the board.

The top section gave me a bit more trouble, with two answers twisted around each other. Eventually I unravelled PAISLEY and that left "MAHGNG" to decode. Thankfully, a bit of my Animal Crossing playing brain came out of its slumber to recall that GINGHAM is a thing.

That was a tough one. Hopefully tomorrow's Strands will be on one of my favorite subjects...

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #112 right here.