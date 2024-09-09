NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, September 10 (#457)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on September 10 for puzzle #457 are the same difficulty as yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #456, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #457. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Varieties

: Varieties 🟩 Green : Transfer

: Transfer 🟦 Blue: Ratings systems

Ratings systems 🟪 Purple: Things with kings

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Yellow and green are coin flips today, send things along or figure out kinds of things. After that remember your school grades before considering the crown.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #457?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Varieties: Kinds, sorts, stripes, types

Kinds, sorts, stripes, types 🟩 Transfer: Deliver, give, hand, pass

Deliver, give, hand, pass 🟦 Ratings systems: A - F, percentage, stars, thumbs

A - F, percentage, stars, thumbs 🟪 Things with Kings: Checkers, deck of cards, monarchy, NHL

A weird run of the exact same difficulty grids continues with today's puzzle.

I kicked today's puzzle off with the green category of transfers with deliver, give, hand and pass. It's a bit of a coin flip between that and yellow since I got yellow next with varieties: kinds, sorts, stripes and types. I saw green first, but you might see yellow.

From there, I was stumped a bit until a read A-F as A through F, which unlocked memories of school. Plus, I have a kid in school who at his age still gets stars on homework. Percentage and thumbs was a quick pick up from there.

Purple was the last filled with checkers, deck of cards, monarchy and NHL as things with Kings. It's a fun category. You always wish you caught the fun ones earlier.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #456, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Despite being rated the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, today's answers seemed extra tricky. I burned a good few guesses trying to connect Full House and Flush as something related to cards.

Once it became clear that wasn't the case, I managed to snag the green category. At first, I thought Nonstop and Straight had something to do with types of flights, but once I saw Straight and Consecutive, the connection became clear.

After that was blue, an easy one given that I'm no stranger to an appetizer Platter or Flight of drinks. Sampler and Tasting weren't too hard to spot once I connected those two.

I managed to fumble both the hardest and easiest categories in today's puzzle, which gave me a laugh. I've never heard of the sitcoms Coach or Blossom, so that didn't help my chances. In retrospect, I probably should have been able to spot the yellow category (Blush, Burn, Flush and Glow), but I guess I never quite shook the suspicion that poker was involved in some way. The Connections Crew got one over on me this time.