NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 9 (#637)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 9 for puzzle #637 are the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #636, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #637. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: The New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Solid, Metal, Mickey, Mouse, Concrete, Physical, Stone, Tablet, Abracadabra, Microphone, Favor, Kindness, Brick, Service, Centerfold, and Scanner

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Computer input devices

: Computer input devices 🟩 Green : Building materials

: Building materials 🟦 Blue : Helpful deed

: Helpful deed 🟪 Purple: #1 songs from 1982

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Brush up on your classic radio hits, computer science, and construction basics before lending a hand.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #637?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Computer input devices: Microphone, Mouse, Scanner, Tablet

Microphone, Mouse, Scanner, Tablet 🟩 Building materials: Brick, Concrete, Metal, Stone

Brick, Concrete, Metal, Stone 🟦 Helpful deed: Favor, Kindness, Service, Solid

Favor, Kindness, Service, Solid 🟪 #1 songs from 1982: Abracadabra, Centerfold, Mickey, Physical

All the building material words had me side-eyeing Solid trying to figure out an alternate meeting. I must have had charity on my mind today because I kicked things off with the blue category: Favor, Kindness, Service, and Solid.

After that came the yellow category with Microphone, Mouse, Scanner, and Tablet, which was simple enough being all parts of a computer.

With eight clues left, I started second-guessing my skepticism about the building material words. Surely it couldn't be that straightforward, right? Well, it was, and Brick, Concrete, Metal, and Stone rounded out the green category.

All that left was purple, which genuinely stumped me today. Likely because, back in the year 1982, I wasn't even a twinkle in my daddy's eye, as they say. I was familiar with Mickey, Physical, and Centerfold (though I had to look it up before I realized what song it was). But Abracadabra, I'm sorry to say, I've never heard in my life.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Faux: Artificial, fake, imitation, mock

Artificial, fake, imitation, mock 🟩 Washing machine cycles/settings: Bulky, cotton, delicate, spin

Bulky, cotton, delicate, spin 🟦 Words said frequently in the "Bill and Ted" movies: Bogus, dude, excellent, totally

Bogus, dude, excellent, totally 🟪 ____ Box: Chatter, juke, shadow, soap

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #636, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Bogus and dude to start today and was thinking of skaters, mostly because I am excited for the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 remake (mostly 3 as that was my entry). Excellent and totally were easy find from that point.

I spotted the green bulky, spin and delicate next before seeing cotton but left it alone thinking it wouldn't be purple.

With the remaining 8, fake, imitation and artificial made me think of imitation crab (ugh) and got me to snag mock. Which I saved again.

This left chatter, juke, shadow and soap that I put in to get the purple. To be honest, I didn't see the box connection until I put it in, but it makes sense. Better than yesterday's rotten fruit group.

I wrapped it up with green then yellow to close out the puzzle.