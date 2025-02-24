NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, February 24 (#624)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 24 for puzzle #624 are much harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #623, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #624. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: The New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Mermaid, Cave, Hearth, Buckle, Bow, Scarf, Butte, Gulp, Wolf, Compass, China, Shine, Swallow, Give, Anchor, and Gobble.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Eat voraciously

: Eat voraciously 🟩 Green : Bend under pressure

: Bend under pressure 🟦 Blue : Classical nautical tattoos

: Classical nautical tattoos 🟪 Purple: Body parts plus a letter

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Try to fill up before you get any new ink or you could throw in the towel.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #624?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Eat Voraciously: Gobble, Gulp, Scarf, Wolf

Gobble, Gulp, Scarf, Wolf 🟩 Bend under pressure: Bow, Buckle, Cave, Give

Bow, Buckle, Cave, Give 🟦 Classic nautical tattoos: Anchor, Compass, Mermaid, Swallow

Anchor, Compass, Mermaid, Swallow 🟪 Body parts plus a letter: Butte, China, Hearth, Shine

Today's Connections clues seemed to have a pirate theme going on, which immediately had my hackles raised that it could be a red herring. After striking out once by trying to shoehorn in the clue Swallow, I ate up the yellow category with Gobble, Gulp, Scarf, and Wolf.

When I drew a blank on where to go next, I decided to reevaluate my skepticism about the whole pirate thing. You can imagine my surprise when the blue category ended up being nautical-themed with Anchor, Compass, Mermaid, and Swallow.

I really scratched my head trying to tie Butte together with anything, but came up short. Though all that reaching helped me make the connection for today's green category, Bow, Buckle, Cave, and Give.

Purple was today's rote fill again with Butte, China, Hearth, and Shine, and it was a particularly tricky one.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Rub together: Gnash, Grate, Grind, Scrape

Gnash, Grate, Grind, Scrape 🟩 Ways to preserve food: Can, Ferment, Freeze, Pickle

Can, Ferment, Freeze, Pickle 🟦 Breakfast condiments: Hot Sauce, Butter, Jam, Syrup

Hot Sauce, Butter, Jam, Syrup 🟪 Proverbial things that are spilled: Beans, Guts, Milk, Tea

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #623, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Lots of food-based clues in today's puzzle, which had my stomach grumbling as I got a nice run of fours. I picked up the green category first with Can, Ferment, Freeze, and Pickle — all hobbies my more culinarily inclined friends got into during lockdown.

Only four of the clues were verbs — Gnash, Grate, Grind, Scrape — so I took a chance that they might be connected and stumbled my way into snagging the yellow category.

I'm someone who needs Hot Sauce for my eggs (they're just so bland without that kick) so it was easy enough to see the breakfast connection between it and Jam, Syrup, and Butter.

That left the purple category as today's rote fill with Tea, Milk, Guts, and Beans.