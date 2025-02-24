NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, February 24 (#624)
Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak
Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 24 for puzzle #624 are much harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4 out of 5.
Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.
Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #623, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.
Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #624. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.
Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.
Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it
Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.
Today's Connections words are: Mermaid, Cave, Hearth, Buckle, Bow, Scarf, Butte, Gulp, Wolf, Compass, China, Shine, Swallow, Give, Anchor, and Gobble.
If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:
- 🟨 Yellow: Eat voraciously
- 🟩 Green: Bend under pressure
- 🟦 Blue: Classical nautical tattoos
- 🟪 Purple: Body parts plus a letter
These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.
Here's a larger hint: Try to fill up before you get any new ink or you could throw in the towel.
Today's Connections answers
So, what are today's Connections answers for game #624?
Drumroll, please...
- 🟨 Eat Voraciously: Gobble, Gulp, Scarf, Wolf
- 🟩 Bend under pressure: Bow, Buckle, Cave, Give
- 🟦 Classic nautical tattoos: Anchor, Compass, Mermaid, Swallow
- 🟪 Body parts plus a letter: Butte, China, Hearth, Shine
Today's Connections clues seemed to have a pirate theme going on, which immediately had my hackles raised that it could be a red herring. After striking out once by trying to shoehorn in the clue Swallow, I ate up the yellow category with Gobble, Gulp, Scarf, and Wolf.
When I drew a blank on where to go next, I decided to reevaluate my skepticism about the whole pirate thing. You can imagine my surprise when the blue category ended up being nautical-themed with Anchor, Compass, Mermaid, and Swallow.
I really scratched my head trying to tie Butte together with anything, but came up short. Though all that reaching helped me make the connection for today's green category, Bow, Buckle, Cave, and Give.
Purple was today's rote fill again with Butte, China, Hearth, and Shine, and it was a particularly tricky one.
Yesterday's Connections answers
- 🟨 Rub together: Gnash, Grate, Grind, Scrape
- 🟩 Ways to preserve food: Can, Ferment, Freeze, Pickle
- 🟦 Breakfast condiments: Hot Sauce, Butter, Jam, Syrup
- 🟪 Proverbial things that are spilled: Beans, Guts, Milk, Tea
Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #623, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.
Lots of food-based clues in today's puzzle, which had my stomach grumbling as I got a nice run of fours. I picked up the green category first with Can, Ferment, Freeze, and Pickle — all hobbies my more culinarily inclined friends got into during lockdown.
Only four of the clues were verbs — Gnash, Grate, Grind, Scrape — so I took a chance that they might be connected and stumbled my way into snagging the yellow category.
I'm someone who needs Hot Sauce for my eggs (they're just so bland without that kick) so it was easy enough to see the breakfast connection between it and Jam, Syrup, and Butter.
That left the purple category as today's rote fill with Tea, Milk, Guts, and Beans.
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.
