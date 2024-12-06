NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, December 6 (#544)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on December 6 for puzzle #544 are easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #543, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #544. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Baffle

: Baffle 🟩 Green : Curse

: Curse 🟦 Blue : "Toy Story" characters, familiarly

: "Toy Story" characters, familiarly 🟪 Purple: Colloquial suffixes

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Don't get confused, avoid witches, watch some Hanks and don't get core-gate-pilled-mania.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #544?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Baffle: Perplex, puzzle, stump, vex

Perplex, puzzle, stump, vex 🟩 Curse: Hex, jinx, pox, spell

Hex, jinx, pox, spell 🟦 "Toy Story" characters, familiarly: Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Slinky

Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Slinky 🟪 Colloquial suffixes: Core, gate, mania, pilled

After a few days of harder puzzles, Friday gives us a little breather for the weekend. I solved this one down the line, lets take a look.

Perplex and vex stuck out to me as synonyms, so I hunted for similar words and was able to get puzzle and stump as baffled words.

Staying with the Xs, I had Hex and Jinx on the mind thinking those were curses before the title reveal. Pox and spell were easy finds from there.

For awhile I was thinking of former soccer great Mia Hamm. Having figured out yellow and green I was able to finally see the Toy Story connection which helped to see Buzz Lightyear, Slinky Dog, Rex the T-Rex and Hamm the piggy bank.

And we ended with purple and its suffixes. Here are some examples if you got stuck here; Cottage-core, the idiot Gamer-gaters, Cryptomania, and red-pilled. Mostly it's trends or controversies.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #543, which had a difficulty rating of 3.4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I kicked today off with a strike, thinking I was being clever. I don't know if this was supposed to be a trap but I saw Rhine and immediately thought river, which led to Apple, Yellow and Amazon. It was a trap unfortunately.

Recovering from that misstep I ignored those words and did see flair and instinct. Which let me get nose and flair for aptitude.

My second guess for Rhine was rhinestone. I saw brim(stone), yellow(stone) and lime(stone). A nice early purple knock out.

I suppose, working for a tech site, it would have been embarrassing if I left tech companies with Amazon, Apple, Intuit, and Oracle for last. We didn't.

Which left green and exteriors as the last grouping. This one had face, front, outside, surface.