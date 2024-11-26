This is the best Black Friday deal yet for the Meta Quest 3S — grab a $75 gift card and a handful of free games

Black Friday deals just keep coming, and this one might be the best way to enter into the world of the best VR headsets.

Right now, you can grab the Meta Quest 3S for $299 on Amazon, including a $75 gift card you can use at Amazon or Target. Simply click the Redeem button on the product page, or use code QUEST75 when checking out.

This deal is valid on top of the standard bundle of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three month subscription for 'Quest+' — giving you six more games completely free of charge. It's the perfect deal for getting your hands on one of the best headsets for beginners, with a heap of games included.

Meta Quest 3S 128GB: $75 gift card when you buy from Amazon

Use code QUEST75 to receive a $75 voucher for Amazon or Target when you buy a Meta Quest 3S headset. This is one of the best headsets for your money on the market right now, offering pretty much everything that most people want from a headset at a reduced price. You will find great performance and an expansive app library alongside a compact design, as we discuss further in our Meta Quest 3S review. It was very deserving of 4 stars and our Tom's Guide Recommended award.

The Meta Quest 3S is a perfect starter VR headset thanks to its reduced price over the Quest 3, which is the overall best headset right now. Many of the same great features are present in the 3S, though, so you won't be missing out on much functionality or quality. With the same processor, RAM and color passthrough, you're getting much of the same experience for less.

The expansive game and app library is one of the strongest aspects of the headset, and picking up the bundle on Amazon rather than getting a second-hand headset will be well worth the money — it comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow, one of our favorite VR games, on top of trial access for 6 other games as part of the Quest+ service. You can really see all that VR has to offer with this bundle.

It's a great idea to grab the Meta Quest 3S with a free $75 gift card as one of your first big Black Friday purchases, and take full advantage of the gift card ready for the big day itself. You can also use the voucher to get your hands on some of the best accessories for the Quest 3s, many of which are currently cheaper than ever thanks to Black Friday.

