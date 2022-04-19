Siena Memory Foam Mattress: Should you buy this budget bed?

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is the latest offering from Resident Home, parent company of Nectar Sleep and DreamCloud, both of which feature highly in our best mattress guide. This type of pedigree bodes well for the Siena Mattress on paper, but at just $499 for a queen size, is it simply too cheap to offer you a good night’s sleep?

Here we take a very close look at the mattress, ahead of our official Siena Memory Foam Mattress review landing, to help you get a better idea. In short, we’ll give you all the details you need on price, comfort features, support and more to help you decide if the Siena is the best memory foam mattress for your budget. Here’s what you need to know…

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: At a glance

Reasons for Very affordable

180-night trial (same as Saatva)

Medium-firmness suits most people Reasons against Heavy bodies may need more support

Even at full price the Siena Memory Foam is now one of the cheapest mattresses in a box from a leading sleep specialist. While the RRP for a queen size is $699, it’s been on sale for $499 each month since its release in early March 2022. This undercuts the cost of other affordable models such as the Tuft & Needle Original ($760 for a queen at T&N), though it’s still more expensive than the likes of The Allswell Mattress ($449 for a queen at Allswell Home).

At a glance: Siena Memory Foam Mattress Type: Memory Foam

Trial period: 180 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Price: $499 - $799 (RRP)

Height: 10 inches

Firmness (1-10): 6.5 (Medium Firm)

User review rating: 4.5/5

The five-layer Siena Memory Foam Mattress is made from a combination of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler at night. We’ll be putting the breathability of the Siena to the test in our official review, though we doubt it will be enough to rival the cooling power of the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, a fantastic budget option in our best cooling mattress guide. For more on that model, read our full Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam mattress review.

If you’re looking for a budget mattress for side sleepers and lighter weight back sleepers, then the Siena Memory Foam is worth trialling. However we think it could be too soft for heavier weight back sleepers and all stomach sleepers, especially those weighing over 230lbs. We’ll put this to the test during our review and will let you know if we’re proven wrong.

(Image credit: Siena Sleep)

We’ve also seen early reports of weak edge support with the Siena, which is something we often see on cheaper all-foam and hybrid mattresses. Weak edge support means you won’t be able to sleep comfortably right up to the very edge and you may feel as though you’re slipping off slightly when sitting on the edge of the mattress. Again, we’ll put this to the test for you.

The good news is that you’ll have 180 nights to test the Siena Memory Foam Mattress yourself, which is longer than the average 100-night trial period. In fact, it’s the same length as the trial period offered by luxury mattress manufacturer Saatva. That’s impressive for a budget offering. It doesn’t compare to the Nectar Sleep and DreamCloud trials though, which are 365-nights each. Those two mid-range options also come with a Lifetime Warranty, whereas the Siena comes with a 10-year warranty.

There’s free shipping and returns here too, so if you decide the Siena Memory Foam isn’t right for your sleep, you can return it during the trial – but only after you have tested it for at least 30 nights first. All sizes are $200 off most months in the brand's mattress sale.

Read more: how do mattress warranties work?

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: Prices and deals

The Siena’s pricing places it squarely in the budget mattress sector and marks it out as one of the cheapest mattresses from a leading American mattress manufacturer. Here are the prices for each size:

Twin: $499 (normally priced $299)

Twin XL: $599 (normally priced $399)

Full: $649 (normally priced $449)

Queen: $699 (normally priced $499)

King: $799 (normally priced $599)

Cal King: $799 (normally priced $599)

Although the Siena Memory Foam is new to the market, each month since its launch we’ve seen every size discounted by $200. That means you can get a queen size for just $499, with few other boxed mattresses with such a pedigree coming in at a similar price.

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is still one of the most popular cheap all-foam models you can buy, with a 10-inch deep queen sized priced $308, and both Lucid Dreams and Linenspa offer comparably cheap all-foam beds. However, the Siena packs in five layers, whereas these other budget mattresses are shallower and don’t use the same breadth of materials.

On the flipside, just a few hundred dollars more would get you a queen size Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress for hot sleepers – it’s in the Tuft & Needle mattress sale for $799 in a queen size every month.

We don’t expect to see the Siena mattress fall much lower than the current sale prices, though with the Memorial Day mattress sales on the horizon, all bets are off.

View the Siena Mattress from $299 at Siena Sleep

The Siena Memory Foam is an affordable bed-in-a-box that we think would suit most light weight to average weight sleepers, and in a range of sleeping positions too. It's routinely discounted by $200, with a queen size costing just $499, and you'll have a generous 180-night trial to test it out.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: Design and materials

Five-layer design with three layers of foam

Designed with a breathable cover

Uses toxin-free CertiPUR certified foams

(Image credit: Siena Sleep)

The Siena Memory Foam Mattress uses three types of foam designed to provide pressure relief and spinal alignment. The top layer is made up of 2.5 inches of gel-infused memory foam to adapt to your body shape and support major pressure points. The gel is included to help you stay cool at night by drawing heat away from the surface of the mattress.

Next up is a transitional 2-inch layer of polyfoam that should contour to your body and compress when you lie on it. There are also ventilation cuts (a series of ripples) running horizontally across the foam to improve breathability. The Siena is supported by a 5.5-inch layer of polyfoam for structure and durability, keeping the mattress stable as you sleep.

The whole thing is wrapped up in a soft polyester cover woven with polyethylene fibers to regulate temperature and wick away moisture. The bottom of the cover claims to have a no-slip design to prevent the mattress sliding about. All the foams used in the Siena are CertiPUR certified, meaning they’re free from harmful chemicals and heavy metals, as well as being environmentally friendly. For luxury eco-friendly options, see our best organic mattress guide.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: Comfort and support

Body adapting memory foam to relieve pressure

Two inches of polyfoam to add full-body support

Might not be supportive enough for heavier bodies

(Image credit: Siena Sleep)

For those who enjoy the full-body hug of foam mattresses but who have a limited budget to spend, on paper the Siena Memory Foam looks like a good choice. It’s designed to disperse body weight and absorb impact to prevent discomfort at your main pressure points, such as the back and hips. As such, it could be a great choice for side sleepers and lighter weight back sleepers, with pressure relief to help ease aches and pains during sleep.

We suspect it isn’t a great choice for heavier weight back sleepers or stomach sleepers though as it could be just a little too soft, plus the budget materials aren’t designed to take heavier weights in these sleep positions. Also bear in mind that the Siena Memory Foam Mattress doesn’t have reinforced edge support so you can’t sleep right up to the edge of it.

Overheating is a major sleep killer, and the Siena Sleep mattress aims to combat this through a combination of gel-infused foam, cooling fibers and ventilation ‘ripples’. However, we’ve spotted early reviews that say it still absorbs some heat, so very hot sleepers may find it too warm.

The mattress is likely to be a good choice if you share your bed with a restless sleeper or are a light sleeper yourself, as foam is particularly good at absorbing motion transfer and the Siena is no exception. Just keep in mind what we discovered about the edge support if you are planning on sharing a smaller size with your partner.

Should you buy the Siena Memory Foam Mattress?

If you’re on a budget or want a comfortable all-foam mattress for your guest room, the Siena Memory Foam is certainly a tempting prospect for the low price. It’s incredibly good value for money for a five-layer mattress, especially one made by a leading sleep manufacturer. We also like that it has a generous sleep trial of 180 nights, which is impressive for a budget option.

We feel side sleepers in particular would enjoy this mattress as it’s designed to deliver good pressure relief to the back, hips, shoulders and knees. The Siena Memory Foam Mattress could also be a great choice for people sharing a bed with a restless sleeper, as memory foam is known for reducing motion transfer. Siena’s sister mattress, the Nectar, does this well for a lower price too. Read our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review for more on that one.

The Siena Memory Foam is set up to deliver a traditional memory foam ‘hug’ and, as well as side sleepers, should suit lighter weight back sleepers (and, by extension, lighter weight combination sleepers). We suspect it might not offer the support much heavier bodies need, but we'll be testing this properly and will confirm either way. Overall, considering its very reasonable price and the reliable performance of its sister brands Nectar Sleep and DreamCloud, the Siena Sleep mattress has much to recommend it.

