Forget Blue Monday — 5 bodyweight strength building moves to boost your mood

In the heart of winter, when the days are short, and the chill in the air feels relentless, a particular date looms on the calendar: Blue Monday. It's that melancholic Monday in January when the post-holiday high has waned, resolutions begin to crumble, and the relentless cold becomes a tiresome companion.

A study from Nike x Next revealed that four in five of us struggle to exercise during the winter months. Instead of allowing this doom and gloomy day to consume you, why not get up, throw on your best gym leggings or your favorite workout shorts and get stuck into a simple bodyweight workout? Beyond the physical benefits, the endorphin release from a good workout can be a powerful antidote to feeling down.

Online coach and personal trainer Ben Teasdale told us, “The benefits of exercise aren’t just physical. It’s been scientifically proven that regular exercise also significantly impacts your mental health by reducing your cortisol levels and releasing endorphins.”

With that in mind, Teasdale kindly gave us a five move strength building routine designed to boost your mood and work your muscles. The workout requires no equipment so anyone can try it from anywhere, no gym membership or fancy equipment is required. It’s just on you to show up...

What is the workout?

There are five exercises in total, each of which you will spend 30 seconds on, taking a brief 10 second pause between them. After completing a round, allow yourself a rest of one to two minutes before diving into the next. Aim for three rounds to gently infuse a little energy into your day and combat Blue Monday.

Bodyweight squat

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Position your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart, with your toes pointed slightly outwards. Keeping your shoulders held back and your chest lifted, push your hips back and drive your knees slightly outwards, lowering your body until you’re almost parallel to the floor.

Make sure to keep your weight through your heels and your core tight throughout the movement.

Static lunges

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Take a step forward with your front foot and adopt a lengthened stance. Bend both your knees to a 90-degree angle (your back knee should touch the floor or just above it). Then once you’re at the bottom of the lunge, push off your back foot to drive yourself upwards to the original start position.

Swap your front and back feet and repeat.

Kneeling push ups

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kneel on the floor and place your hands out on the floor in front of you, shoulder-width apart. Keep your core tight and lower your torso, bending your arms to allow your chest to brush the floor.

From this position, push your torso back up to the starting position.

Sit ups

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lie down on your back with your feet planted on the floor and your knees bent. Place your hands behind your head. Using your core muscles, lift your upper body off the floor until you are in a seated position.

It’s important to fuel this exercise using your core rather than using your arms or back muscles for momentum.

High knees

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stand tall with your feet shoulder width apart. Drive your right knee towards your chest (the higher the better!) while simultaneously bending your left arm and raising your hand. Then lower your right leg and left hand and repeat the movement with your left leg and right hand. Keep alternating from side to side.

Why bother doing this bodyweight workout?

A simple bodyweight workout like this holds a multitude of benefits, including helping to tackle the lethargy that often accompanies Blue Monday. Firstly, the routine elevates the heart rate, promoting cardiovascular health and improving overall fitness. This burst in physical activity not only counters the sedentary nature that can contribute to the January blues but also stimulates the release of endorphins, known to act as natural mood lifters.

Beyond cardiovascular advantages, the workout helps with muscle stimulation. As you move through each exercise, various muscle groups are targeted. For those seeking an extra challenge, incorporating weights into the routine can further intensify the workout. Whether it's a set of the best adjustable dumbbells or improvised household items, adding resistance not only increases the physical demand but also aids in muscle building.