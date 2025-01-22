How to watch 'Whiskey on the Rocks' online — stream all episodes and for free

"Whiskey on the Rocks" is an acclaimed satirical miniseries from Sweden depicting real-life events from the 1980s when the world wobbled on the brink of nuclear disaster. Here we have all the details on how to watch "Whiskey on the Rocks" online — and from absolutely anywhere with a VPN.

The year is 1981, the Cold War is very much a going concern and, when a Soviet nuclear Whiskey class submarine strays into Swedish waters, the world's biggest powers fear the worst.

While nuclear disaster may not sound like the ripest topic for comedy, "Whiskey on the Rocks" neatly melds comedy with dramatic action and high tension to tell the story of when Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and U.S. President Ronald Reagan (spoiler alert) narrowly averted total global obliteration.

“The true story behind 'Whiskey on the Rocks' is both dramatic and absurd, and something we felt would work very well as political satire," says series director Björn Stein. "And although the events in the series happened more than 40 years ago, looking around the world today, it is frighteningly topical”.

Ready to put up your periscope and see something new? Read on for our guide to all the ways you can watch "Whiskey on the Rocks" online, with global and free streaming options explained.

How to watch 'Whiskey on the Rocks' online for free

In Sweden, all six episodes of "Whiskey on the Rocks" are already available to watch and for free on the Swedish-language SVT Play streaming service. No sign in is necessary.

This means that Swedish viewers currently abroad won't have to take out a new subscription to watch the show. Instead, you can watch the series using one of the best VPNs to allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are.

How to watch 'Whiskey on the Rocks' from anywhere

If you're traveling overseas and "Whiskey on the Rocks" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to watch Hulu, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing "Whiskey on the Rocks" and watch just like you would at home.

How to watch 'Whiskey on the Rocks' online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All six episodes of "Whiskey on the Rocks" can be streamed on Hulu from Wednesday January 22. Plans start from $9.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $10.99/month. Or you can add Max or live sport with ESPN Plus for only six bucks more.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like "Only Murders in the Building" and movie exclusives like "A Real Pain".

How to watch Whiskey on the Rocks' online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, all six episodes of "Whiskey on the Rocks" will become available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, January 22. Subscriptions begin at CA$8.99/month for the Standard (With Ads) plan, and range all the way up to the CA$15.99, Premium ad-free plan.

Disney Plus gives you access to the adult-focused Star section and the entire Disney vault of classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as newer Marvel and Star Wars hits like "What If...?" and "Skeleton Crew", "The Mandalorian", "Loki" and more. That's not to mention all of "The Simpsons", loads of Pixar content and much more.

Traveling and struggling to access Disney Plus? NordVPN can help you to access all your usual subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch 'Whiskey on the Rocks' online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Likewise, U.K. viewers can watch "Whiskey on the Rocks" on Disney Plus in full from Wednesday, January 22.

Subscriptions begin at £4.99/month if you don't mind the odd ad. But you can ditch them with the £8.99 Standard plan. Alternatively, save money by purchasing an annual plan, which provides a 12-month membership for the price of 10.

If you're currently abroad and having any geo-blocking issues, NordVPN will help you to access all your streaming services as if you're back home.

How to watch 'Whiskey on the Rocks' online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Australian viewers can also enjoy "Whiskey on the Rocks" on Disney Plus from Wednesday, January 22.

A monthly subscription Down Under costs AU$13.99. But you can save money when with opt for the annual plan and pay AU$139.99 for 12 months instead.

Use NordVPN if you're having any issues with geo-blocking whilst traveling abroad.

'Whiskey on the Rocks' episode guide

Episode 1 — "Off course"

— "Off course" Episode 2 — "Hold the Line"

— "Hold the Line" Episode 3 — "Quiet Diplomacy"

— "Quiet Diplomacy" Episode 4 — "Oh Captain, My Captain"

— "Oh Captain, My Captain" Episode 5 — "Cold War"

— "Cold War" Episode 6 — "Home Sweet Home"

'Whiskey on the Rocks' trailer

Below is Hulu's trailer for "Whiskey on the Rocks":

Whiskey on the Rocks | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

More from Tom's Guide