How to watch 'The Golden Bachelorette' online from anywhere, TV channel, start time
The first ever Golden Bachelorette begins their search for love
Following the conclusion of season 21 of "The Bachelorette", the long running dating franchise debuts yet another spinoff. Jesse Palmer hosts as 24 single older men fight for the affections of "The Golden Bachelorette" – 61-year-old Joan Vassos. See how the men differ from the boys as we explain how to watch "The Golden Bachelorette" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!
U.S. date and time: "The Golden Bachelorette" premieres Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. New episodes stream on Hulu the day after transmission.
• U.S. — ABC (via Sling TV) and Hulu
• CA — CTV (FREE)
• UK & AU — Unavailable
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
The inaugural "Golden Bachelorette" star is a grandmother and school administrator looking for love following the death of her husband of 32 years, John.
You might recognize her; Vassos formerly appeared as a contestant on "The Golden Bachelor" but was forced to leave after medical concern arose with her daughter.
The silver foxes hoping to receive a rose, and perhaps a late blooming romance, include Beatles mega-fan and ER doctor Guy, would-be bodybuilder Jonathan, late-in-life music festival enthusiast Michael, French romantic and fashion lover Pascal and New York fire chief Thomas.
Will Joan manage to find love second time around? We’ve got all the info on how to watch "The Golden Bachelorette" online and from anywhere below.
How to watch 'The Golden Bachelorette' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Bachelorette" on your usual streaming service?
How to watch 'The Golden Bachelorette' in the U.S. online and without cable
"The Golden Bachelorette" premieres Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC in the U.S..
ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV.
If you're not planning to watch live, you can also catch episodes the following day on Hulu, which costs $7.99 per month after a 30-day free trial.
You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle though, which gets you that streamer and Disney Plus for $9.99 each month. You can pay more for ad-free options and sports fans can also opt-in to have ESPN Plus added on top, which creates some great bundle savings.
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities).
How to watch 'The Golden Bachelorette' in Canada
As in the U.S., "The Golden Bachelorette" season 1 arrive Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Canadians can watch new episodes weekly on CTV. New episodes will also be available to stream for free on the CTV streaming service and the CTV app after transmission.
Canadians traveling abroad can unblock CTV from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.
Can I watch 'The Golden Bachelorette' in the U.K.?
Hayu was formerly the home for all things "The Bachelor", including the previous series of "The Bachelorette". However, since the whole franchise was pulled from the streamer earlier in the year, there's no U.K. home for "The Golden Bachelorette" at present.
Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.
Can I watch 'The Golden Bachelorette' in Australia?
It's the same story in Australia, with "The Bachelorette" no longer available on Hayu and no word on where the new home for "The Golden Bachelorette" might be.
With NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to their usual streaming services from anywhere on the planet.
'The Golden Bachelorette' episode guide
"The Golden Bachelorette" will likely consist of around 10 episodes. You can view the confirmed schedule so far below.
- Episode 1: Wednesday, September 18
- Episode 2: Wednesday, September 25
- Episode 3: Wednesday, October 2
What can we expect from "The Golden Bachelorette"?
The official synopsis from ABC reads: "After more than 43 million viewers tuned in to the debut of “The Golden Bachelor” across platforms last fall, “The Golden Bachelorette” will spotlight a second chance at love for one radiant woman in her golden years. The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities."
'The Golden Bachelorette' cast
Who are the 24 single men looking to win Joan Vassos' affections?
- Bill Hernandez, 68 from Portland, Oregon
- Bob Kilroy, 66 from Marina del Rey, California
- Charles "Chock" Chapple, 60 from Wichita, Kansas
- Charles King, 62 from Rancho Palos Vardes, California
- Charles Ling, 66 from Philadelphia, Pennyslyvania
- Christopher Stallworth, 64 from West Babylon, New York
- Dan Roemer, 64 from Naples, Florida
- David Huff, 68 from Austin, Texas
- Gary Levingston, 65 from Palm Desert, California
- Gil Ramirez, 60 from Mission Viejo, California
- Gregg Lassen, 64 from Longboat Key, Florida
- Guy Gansert, 66 from Reno, Nevada
- Jack Leniconi, 68 from Schereville, Indiana
- Jonathan Rone, 61 from Oakland Iowa
- Jordan Heller, 61 from Riverwoods, Illinois
- Keith Gordon, 62 from Columbus, Indiana
- Ken O'Brien, 60 from Peabody, Massachusetts
- Kim Buike, 69 from Seattle, Washington
- Mark Anderson, 57 from Leesvill, Louisiana
- Michael Stevens, 65 from Denver, North Carolina
- Pablo Gonzalez-Juana, 63 from Cambridge, Maryland
- Pascal Ibugui, 69 from Glencoe, Illinois
- Ralph "RJ" Johnson, 66 from Irvine, California
- Thomas, 62 from New York City, New York
