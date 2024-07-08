How to watch 'The Bachelorette' season 21 online, on TV and from anywhere
A brand new Bacherlorette is searching for love
Long running dating show "The Bachelorette" returns for its twenty-first season. Jesse Palmer is back on hosting duties as twenty-five single men fight for the affections of our bachelorette. There’s sure to be plenty of romance, bromance and game show-mance, so here’s how to watch "The Bachelorette" season 21 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
U.S. date and time: "The Bachelorette" S21 premieres Monday, July at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. New episodes stream on Hulu the day after transmission.
• U.S. — ABC (via Sling TV) and Hulu
• CA — CTV (FREE)
• UK & AU — Unavailable
This year's lead is Jenn Tran. Fresh off finishing fifth in season 28 of “The Bachelor”, Tran will make history as the first Asian-American leading a season of the franchise. ABC have called their latest star “a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who's as reliable and thoughtful as she is.”
The male contestants hoping to receive a rose – and ultimately win the opportunity to propose – include Aaron, an aerospace engineer whose twin brother has already found love on “Bachelor in Paradise”, military vet and wannabe astronaut Marcus, XFL player turned teacher Moze and Thomas, a former professional swimmer.
Throughout the series, Tran will enjoy a plethora of dates with the prospective partners, being whisked off to various exotic, romantic locations. Based on how well the dates go, the candidates will be eliminated one by one, until one final match is given the chance to pop the question.
Ready to feel the Jenn-ergy? We’ve got all the info on how to watch "The Bachelorette" season 21 online and from anywhere.
How to watch 'The Bachelorette' season 21 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Bachelorette" on your usual streaming service?
You can still watch the dating show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
How to watch 'The Bachelorette' season 21 in the U.S. online and without cable
"The Bachelorette" S21 premieres Monday, July 8. It'll air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC in the U.S., with subsequent episodes going out in the same slot weekly.
ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV.
If you're not planning to watch live, you can also catch episodes the following day on Hulu, which costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free. You can also subscribe to each tier annually and receive two months free.
You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle though, which gets you that streamer and Disney Plus for $9.99 each month. You can pay more for ad-free options and sports fans can also opt-in to have ESPN Plus added on top, which creates some great bundle savings.
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.
How to watch 'The Bachelorette' season 21 in Canada
As in the U.S., "The Bachelorette" S21 arrives July 8, with subsequent episodes airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Canadians can watch new episodes weekly on CTV. New episodes will also be available to stream for free on the CTV streaming service and the CTV app after transmission.
Canadians traveling abroad can unblock CTV from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.
Can I watch 'The Bachelorette' season 21 in the U.K.?
Hayu was formerly the home for all things "The Bachelor", including the previous series of "The Bachelorette". However, since the whole franchise was pulled from the streamer earlier in the year, there's no U.K. home for "The Bachelorette" S21 at present.
Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.
Can I watch 'The Bachelorette' season 21 in Australia?
It's the same story in Australia, with "The Bachelorette" no longer available on Hayu and no word on where the new home for season 21 might be.
With NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to their usual streaming services from anywhere on the planet.
'The Bachelorette' season 21 trailer
'The Bachelorette' season 21 episode guide
At present it's unconfirmed exactly how many episodes season 21 of "The Bachelorette" will consist of. Previous seasons have generally consisted of around 12 episodes, although season 20 had just 9. Here's what we know for now:
- Episode 1: Monday, July 8
- Episode 2: Monday, July 15
'The Bachelorette' season 21 cast
Who are the 25 single men looking to win Jenn Tran's affections?
- Aaron Erb, 29 from Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Austin Ott, 28 from Vista, California
- Brendan Barnum, 20, from Vancouver, British Columbia
- Brett Harris, 28 from Manheim, Pennsylvania
- Brian Autz, 33 from Northport, New York
- Caleb "Moze" Smith, 25 from Albany, New York
- Dakota Nobles, 27 from Paradise Valley, Arizona
- Devin Strader, 28 from Rosenberg, Texas
- Dylan Buckor, 24 from Elk Grove, California
- Grant Ellis, 30 from Newark, New Jersey
- Hakeem Moulton, 29 from Schaumburg, Illinois
- Jahaan Ansari, 28 from Newbury Park, California
- Jeremy Simon, 29 from Fairfield, Connecticut
- John Mitchell, 26 from Delray Beach, Florida
- Jonathon Johnson, 27 from Kansas City, Missouri
- Kevin McDevitt, 35 from Durango, Colorado
- Marcus Shoberg, 31 from Cloquet, Minnesota
- Marvin Goodley, 28, from Orangeburg, South Carolina
- Samaun "Sam" Nejad, 25 from Carlsbad, California
- Spencer Conley, 30 from Dallas, Texas
- Thomas Nguyen, 31 from Tucker, Georgia
- Tomas Azzano, 27 from Toronto, Ontario
