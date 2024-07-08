How to watch 'The Bachelorette' season 21 online, on TV and from anywhere

Long running dating show "The Bachelorette" returns for its twenty-first season. Jesse Palmer is back on hosting duties as twenty-five single men fight for the affections of our bachelorette. There’s sure to be plenty of romance, bromance and game show-mance, so here’s how to watch "The Bachelorette" season 21 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'The Bachelorette' release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "The Bachelorette" S21 premieres Monday, July at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. New episodes stream on Hulu the day after transmission.

• U.S. — ABC (via Sling TV) and Hulu

• CA — CTV (FREE)

• UK & AU — Unavailable

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

This year's lead is Jenn Tran. Fresh off finishing fifth in season 28 of “The Bachelor”, Tran will make history as the first Asian-American leading a season of the franchise. ABC have called their latest star “a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who's as reliable and thoughtful as she is.”

The male contestants hoping to receive a rose – and ultimately win the opportunity to propose – include Aaron, an aerospace engineer whose twin brother has already found love on “Bachelor in Paradise”, military vet and wannabe astronaut Marcus, XFL player turned teacher Moze and Thomas, a former professional swimmer.

Throughout the series, Tran will enjoy a plethora of dates with the prospective partners, being whisked off to various exotic, romantic locations. Based on how well the dates go, the candidates will be eliminated one by one, until one final match is given the chance to pop the question.

Ready to feel the Jenn-ergy? We’ve got all the info on how to watch "The Bachelorette" season 21 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Bachelorette' season 21 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Bachelorette" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the dating show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

How to watch 'The Bachelorette' season 21 in the U.S. online and without cable

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Bachelorette" S21 premieres Monday, July 8. It'll air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC in the U.S., with subsequent episodes going out in the same slot weekly.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV.

If you're not planning to watch live, you can also catch episodes the following day on Hulu, which costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free. You can also subscribe to each tier annually and receive two months free.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle though, which gets you that streamer and Disney Plus for $9.99 each month. You can pay more for ad-free options and sports fans can also opt-in to have ESPN Plus added on top, which creates some great bundle savings.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

How to watch 'The Bachelorette' season 21 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in the U.S., "The Bachelorette" S21 arrives July 8, with subsequent episodes airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Canadians can watch new episodes weekly on CTV. New episodes will also be available to stream for free on the CTV streaming service and the CTV app after transmission.

Canadians traveling abroad can unblock CTV from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.

Can I watch 'The Bachelorette' season 21 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hayu was formerly the home for all things "The Bachelor", including the previous series of "The Bachelorette". However, since the whole franchise was pulled from the streamer earlier in the year, there's no U.K. home for "The Bachelorette" S21 at present.

Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Bachelorette' season 21 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's the same story in Australia, with "The Bachelorette" no longer available on Hayu and no word on where the new home for season 21 might be.

With NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to their usual streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

'The Bachelorette' season 21 trailer

The Bachelorette - Season Premiere MON JULY 8 on ABC - Stream on Hulu - YouTube Watch On

'The Bachelorette' season 21 episode guide

At present it's unconfirmed exactly how many episodes season 21 of "The Bachelorette" will consist of. Previous seasons have generally consisted of around 12 episodes, although season 20 had just 9. Here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: Monday, July 8

Monday, July 8 Episode 2: Monday, July 15

'The Bachelorette' season 21 cast

Who are the 25 single men looking to win Jenn Tran's affections?

Aaron Erb, 29 from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Austin Ott, 28 from Vista, California

Brendan Barnum, 20, from Vancouver, British Columbia

Brett Harris, 28 from Manheim, Pennsylvania

Brian Autz, 33 from Northport, New York

Caleb "Moze" Smith, 25 from Albany, New York

Dakota Nobles, 27 from Paradise Valley, Arizona

Devin Strader, 28 from Rosenberg, Texas

Dylan Buckor, 24 from Elk Grove, California

Grant Ellis, 30 from Newark, New Jersey

Hakeem Moulton, 29 from Schaumburg, Illinois

Jahaan Ansari, 28 from Newbury Park, California

Jeremy Simon, 29 from Fairfield, Connecticut

John Mitchell, 26 from Delray Beach, Florida

Jonathon Johnson, 27 from Kansas City, Missouri

Kevin McDevitt, 35 from Durango, Colorado

Marcus Shoberg, 31 from Cloquet, Minnesota

Marvin Goodley, 28, from Orangeburg, South Carolina

Samaun "Sam" Nejad, 25 from Carlsbad, California

Spencer Conley, 30 from Dallas, Texas

Thomas Nguyen, 31 from Tucker, Georgia

Tomas Azzano, 27 from Toronto, Ontario

More from Tom's Guide