How to watch 'The Gathering' online from anywhere

In "The Gathering", novelist Helen Walsh ("Once Upon a Time in England") has delivered a captivating six-part screenplay that also strives to look at some of the bigger questions modern society has to deal with: the toxicity of social media, parent-teen relationships and class division.

Read on for how to watch "The Gathering" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

'The Gathering', Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: All six episodes of "The Gathering" will be available to stream from Tuesday, 14 May

• FREE — Watch on Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

There's an illegal rave on an islet in Merseyside. Young people turn-up. One of them - a talented young gymnast on the National Team pathway - suffers a violent assault and while six-part drama "The Gathering" wrestles with whodunnit, it also takes time out to examine why they did it.

It transpires that there a number of suspects with the necessary motivation amongst this disparate group of teens and their parents cover the familiar themes of rivalry, envy, bitterness and ambition but writer Helen Walsh has structured the six-part series so that we see events leading up to the attack unfolding from individual perspectives.

Simon Heath, Executive Producer describes it as, "An exploration of toxic teenagers - and their even more toxic parents." And it is but it is also a deep dive into class, entitlement and the problems technology has brought to modern life and relationships.

Read on for where to watch "The Gathering" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'The Gathering' free online

In the U.K., "The Gathering" will go out as a weekly double bill on Channel 4 starting Tuesday, 14 May at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) and then Wednesday, 15 May at 9 p.m. BST.

All six episodes will be available to stream online from midnight, May 14.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'The Gathering' from abroad

How to watch 'The Gathering' from anywhere

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "The Gathering", a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "The Gathering".

Can I watch 'The Gathering' in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As yet there are no plans for the U.S. to pick up "The Gathering" but if you are a Brit in the States at work or on vacation, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list.

Can I watch 'The Gathering' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aswith the U.S., as yet there are no plans for the Canada to pick up "The Gathering" but if you are a Brit in the Great White North at work or on vacation, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Gathering' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As yet no Australian network has picked up "The Gathering" but if you are a Brit at work or on vacation Down Under, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list.

'The Gathering' FAQ

Where was 'The Gathering' filmed? Various locations around Merseyside including outside the Liverpool Empire Theatre on William Brown Street in Liverpool, Red Rocks in Hoylake and on King’s Drive in Caldy.

Who is in the cast of 'The Gathering'? Eva Morgan as Kelly

Sadie Soverall as Jessica

Vinette Robinson as Natalie

Warren Brown as Paul

Richard Coyle as Jules

Sonny Walker as Adam

Ryan Quarmby as Charlie

Luca Kamleh-Chapman as Bazi

Where have I seen Vinette Robinson (Natalie) and Warren Brown (Paul) before? Vinette Robinson is probably best known for either her BIFA Award-winning performance as Carly in "Boiling Point" or Michelle O'Neill in "Six Four". She has also had roles in "Sherlock", "Black Mirror", "Waterloo Road" and played civil rights campaigner Rosa Parks in "Doctor Who" episode "Rosa". Warren Brown will be familiar to many as Danny Maguire in "Shameless" and the evil Andy Holt in "Hollyoaks". He played DS Justin Ripley in "Luther", Sergeant Thomas 'Mac' Macallister in the action TV series "Strike Back" and PC Tom Bailey in "Liar". Most recently, he featured as Karl in "Trigger Point".