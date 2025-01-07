How to watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 3 online – stream the SAS and Delta Force reality show from anywhere

Based on the hit U.K. series "SAS: Dares Wins" and using some of their hard-as-nails Directing Staff on location in Wales for five grueling weeks, "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 3 borrows from the training manuals of elite fighting forces to see whether a cast of celebrities and former elite athletes have what it takes to join the 'SF' world.

Below is our guide to how to watch "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN.

"Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 3: release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test" season 3 premieres on Wednesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — Fox (via Sling TV or Fubo) /

• Canada — Fox (via Fubo).

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

And whatever "it" is, it will be needed in huge quantities as the season 3 recruits face challenges including a hostage-rescue attempt and a surf immersion that will lead them to the brink of drowning.

The cast includes actor Stephen Baldwin, Bond girl and RHOBH alum Denise Richards, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, American reality TV star and DJ Brody Jenner, Olympic track star Marion Jones and motocross rider Carey Hart.

The instructors (or Directing Staff) responsible for taking the recruits to the edge and pushing them as far as they can possibly go are Rudy Reyes, a former United States Recon Marine; Jason 'Foxy' Fox, a former SBS operator; Mark 'Billy' Billingham, an ex-SAS Sergeant Major and Jovon 'Q' Quarles, a Navy SEAL veteran.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" Season 3 online – including any free streams.

How to watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 3 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 3 on your usual streaming subscription?

You can still watch your favorite TV shows from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 3 in the U.S. online and without cable

(Image credit: free)

American fans can tune into "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 3 on Fox on Wednesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will then be available to stream a day later on Hulu.

Fox is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo or Hulu with Live TV.

Away from home? Don't panic. You can still watch your favorite TV shows from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We recommend NordVPN.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (selected cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Cut the Cord Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

How to watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' S3 in Canada

(Image credit: Free)

"Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 3 premieres on Fox and CTV2 in Canada on Wednesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream via the Fubo Premium and Entertainment packages.

Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere on the planet.

Can I watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 3 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Free)

There is no release date for "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 3 in the U.K.. In fact, it doesn't look like any seasons of the U.S. version of "SAS: Who Dares Wins" has landed on British shores.

However, U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 3 in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Unfortunately there is no release date for "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" season 3 in Australia as yet.

Traveling abroad? Can't wait? With NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals Down Under can access their usual streaming domestic streaming services from anywhere.

'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' S3 episode guide

S03E01: "Ocean warfare" - Sixteen new celebrity recruits endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare.

Sixteen new celebrity recruits endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare. S03E02: "Survival" - Challenges include treading water as a group and bungee jumping off a 12-story viaduct.

Challenges include treading water as a group and bungee jumping off a 12-story viaduct. S03E03-S03E08 - TBA

'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' season 3 cast

Nathan Adrian - Olympic swimmer

Stephen Baldwin - "The Usual Suspects" actor

Alana Blanchard - Surfer

Landon Donovan - Former international soccer player

Ali Fedotowsky - "The Bachelor & The Bachelorette" star

Carey Hart - Motocross champion & husband of P!nk

Brody Jenner - "The Hills" star & son of Caitlyn Jenner

Marion Jones - Olympic track and field star

Cam Newton - Former NFL quarterback

Kayla Nicole Brown - Influencer & model

Kyla Pratt - "Dr Dolittle" Actress

Denise Richards - Actress and reality star

Christy Carlson Romano - Former Disney Channel actress & podcast host

Trista Sutter - "The Bachelorette" star

Golden Tate - Former NFL wide receiver

Jordyn Wieber - Former Olympic gymnast

Special Forces Season 3 Official Trailer Ft. Cam Newton, Denise Richards, & More! | FOX - YouTube Watch On

'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' season 3' FAQ

Any news from "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test" season 3 before its release? Yes, actress Denise Richards claims to have ruptured both of her breast implants jumping off a bridge in one of the challenges and says she'll "have to have them redone".