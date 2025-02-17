How to watch return of 'Tracker' season 2 online from anywhere

As the most-watched scripted TV show in America, there was already a huge audience waiting for the return of "Tracker" season 2 from the mid-season break but that anticipation has been ramped up by delays to accommodate the Super Bowl and the awards season. That wait is now over...

Read on to find out what we can expect and how to watch "Tracker" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

'Tracker' s2 - Date, time, TV channels, free stream "Tracker" season 2 returns to CBS on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Paramount+.

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Mon.) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Mon.)

• U.S. — CBS (via Fubo) / Paramount+

• CAN — CTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

And Colter (played by Justin Hartley) is back doing his thing while also trying to hold together his fractured family. The pre-mid-season break episode list is below but one of the main story arcs involves him reuniting with his estranged brother to discover the reasons behind his father's death.

The final episode of 2024 brought another reunion - this time, with Camille (Floriana Lima) who discovers that her missing sister might still be alive. This storyline introduces us to serial killer 'The Teacher'. To track down this character and reveal his identity, Colter teams up with a retired cop named Keaton (Brent Sexton).

So keep reading to discover where to watch "Tracker" season 2 streams no matter where in the world you are today — and potentially for free!

How to watch 'Tracker' season 2' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Tracker" season 2 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the action live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing "Tracker" season 2 and watch just like you would at home.

How to watch 'Tracker' s2 online in the U.S.

"Tracker" season 2 returns to CBS on Sunday, February 16 so if you already get the channel on your cable plan or TV antenna tune in at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Paramount+.

If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is a good cable-alternative option, with plans starting from $79.99/month for 200+ channels. Plus, if you haven't used it before, you can take advantage of the 7-day free Fubo trial.

Sunday's events will also be shown on Paramount Plus streaming service. You'll need the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan to watch live, which costs $12.99/month after its 7-day free Paramount Plus trial. Or, if you don't mind watching on catch up the day after, you can opt for the more affordable Essential tier for $7.99/month (again with a free one-week trial).

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can still watch "Tracker" season 2 on your usual streaming service by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch "Tracker" s2 in Canada

"Tracker" season 2 returns to Canada after the mid-season break on Sunday, February 16 at 8.00 p.m. ET. on CTV. It will also be available to stream on Disney+ with a release date TBA.

Abroad? Don't panic. Canadians out of the country who want to catch the show can use their usual domestic streaming platform with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch "Tracker" s2 in the U.K?

"Tracker" season 2 is available to watch on Disney+ in the UK. There is no confirmed release date for Season 02 Episode 09 - the return from the mid-season break - but it is certain to be in the next few weeks. Come here for full details first.

However, if you're traveling to the U.K. and can't wait that long, you can catch the show on your usual domestic streamer with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Tracker' s2 in Australia

"Tracker" season 2 runs slightly differently on Disney+ in Australia without a mid-season break. It premiered on Wednesday, January 22 and will be on episode 04 when the show returns in the U.S. on Sunday, February 16.

Working or on vacation in Australia? Don't panic. You can get up to speed with the show as it is showing in the U.S. by downloading NordVPN and connecting with your usual domestic streamer.

'Tracker' season 2 - Cast

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin

Eric Graise as Bob Exley

Fiona Rene as Reenie

Lee Tergesen as Ashton Shaw

Wendy Crewson as Wendy Dove Shaw

Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw

Jennifer Morrison as Lizzy

Sofia Pernas as Billie

Floriana Lima as Camille Picket

'Tracker' season 2 (pre mid-season break) - Episode list

Season 02 Episode 01: "Out of the Past" - The disappearance of a family in the backwoods of Arkansas leads Colter to a shocking discovery; Reenie opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma's help in setting up shop.

S02 E02: "Ontological Stock" - When Colter suddenly disappears during his search for a missing father, Reenie recruits his brother, Russell, for help.

S02 E03: "Bloodlines" - Colter and rival rewardist Billie Matalon team up to find a missing high school baseball star.

S02 E04: "Noble Rot" - Reenie gets Colter to take a case involving a woman missing from a high-end wellness retreat.

S02 E05: "Preternatural" - Colter takes a job locating a missing teen with a unique spiritual gift in an inhospitable mining town."

S02 E06: "Trust Fall" - While searching for missing campers, Colter meets a retired police officer who believes a serial killer is on the loose."

S02 E07: "Man's Best Friend" - When Colter finds a lost dog at a gas station in Denver and the dog is subsequently stolen from his truck, Colter makes it his mission to track it down and reunite it with its family."

S02 E08: "The Night Movers" - Colter is tasked with tracking down a 'ghost' when hired to find a man who seemingly died in a car accident months earlier. Meanwhile, Colter catches a break in his white whale case."

'Tracker' season 2 (post mid-season break) - Episode list

Season 02 Episode 09: "The Disciple" - A new lead in Colter's white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton back together to track down a serial killer.

S02 E10: "Nightingale" - After Colter is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself.

S02 E11 to S02 E22 - TBA

'Tracker' Exclusive Midseason Trailer | Season 2, Episode 9 on CBS - YouTube Watch On

