The formula is tried and tested. Tinsel, sleigh bells, trees decked in holly and then just add Mary Berry. "Mary Makes Christmas" provides more of the same but this year she is entertaining friends including Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse, TV favorite Amanda Holden and DJ Nick Grimshaw.

Here's how to watch "Mary Makes Christmas" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Mary Makes Christmas" dates, time, channel "Mary Makes Christmas" airs on Wednesday, December 18 on BBC One at 8.p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT). It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer live and on-demand.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Items on the menu this year include mini Christmas cakes, chewy and crispy almond snowballs with spicy Christmas chutney, winter vegetable soup with chestnuts, her family Christmas Eve favourite, prawn and haddock fish pie with a cheesy topping, some truly original turkey pasties, and a creamy clementine crème brûlée.

Mary and friends bump into Santa-hat-wearing swimmers taking a traditional but bracing cold water Christmas dip, visit the local pub and attend church but also pay their dues at the RNLI boathouse in Rye where they make ginger flapjacks for all those in attendance.

Read on to find out how to watch "Mary Makes Christmas" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "Mary Makes Christmas" for FREE in the U.K.

"Mary Makes Christmas" airs on BBC One on Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. GMT and streams FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Mary Makes Christmas' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Mary Makes Christmas" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Mary Makes Christmas" online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Mary Makes Christmas' around the world

Can I watch "Mary Makes Christmas" in the United States?

There are currently no plans to air "Mary Makes Christmas" in the U.S.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

How to watch "Mary Makes Christmas" online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Mary Makes Christmas" on BBC One on Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. GMT and stream for FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer. It will also repeat on Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K. when the show airs, you can still tune in by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access your usual home services.

Can I watch "Mary Makes Christmas" in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "Mary Makes Christmas" in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "Mary Makes Christmas" in Australia?

There are currently no plans to air "Mary Makes Christmas" in Australia, but if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "Mary Makes Christmas" in New Zealand?

There are currently no plans to air "Mary Makes Christmas" in New Zealand but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Mary Makes Christmas' What you need to know

'Mary Makes Christmas' - Mary's cast of friends

Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse

TV personality Amanda Holden

DJ Nick Grimshaw

Volunteers, family and friends at RNLI boathouse in Rye

What other Christmas specials has Mary made in recent years? There's "Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas", "Mary Berry's Highland Christmas", "Mary Berry's Absolute Christmas Favorites" and "Mary Berry's Country House at Christmas".

