How to watch 'Friends' online — free streams of every episode

NBC's hit sitcom ran for ten seasons with six core cast members: Monica Geller (Courtney Cox), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow).

"Friends" won six Emmy awards and when the series finale aired on May 6, 2004, it was watched by a staggering 52.5 million Americans. The show is currently rated 8.9 on IMDb and treated fans to a reunion (of sorts) in 2021.

Whether you want to binge old episodes of "Friends", shed a tear over the late Matthew Perry, or just didn't get a chance to watch "Friends" in the Nineties, here's all the ways to stream "Friends" online for free.

How to watch 'Friends' online for FREE

The best FREE "Friends" streams are to be found in New Zealand, where TVNZ+ website and app let you watch seasons 1-10 for nada.

Just need to log in to your free account and binge away.

Abroad? Use a VPN to unblock TVNZ+ when traveling outside of New Zealand. Details below.

Watch 'Friends' online from anywhere

How to watch 'Friends' online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently in a country where TVNZ+ isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can change your location and access geo-blocked streaming services... just as you would back home.

We've tested best VPNs and ExpressVPN is our choice.





Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app.

3. Surf over to TVNZ+ and watch all episodes of "Friends" for free.

Where to watch 'Friends' online in the U.S.

U.S. fans can watch "Friends" seasons 1-10 are on the Max streaming service.

Watch 'Friends' online around the world

How to watch 'Friends' online in Canada

Canadians can binge all seasons of "Friends" on Crave. Prices start from $9.99 per month up to $22, depending on the tier you opt for. There's also a limited number of episodes available for FREE on the CTV streaming service.

How to watch 'Friends' online in the U.K.

Brits can stream "Friends" through Netflix. Plans start from £4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier.

Watch and stream 'Friends' online in Australia

Aussies have two ways to watch "Friends" online: Binge (from $10/month) or Netflix (from .

You can also catch a handful of ever changing episodes for FREE on 10Play Down Under.

How to watch 'Friends' online in Europe

"Friends" streams on Netflix in most European countries. Prices vary, but plans start from €4.99 per month in Germany, €5.49 in Italy and €5.99 in France.

All you need to know about 'Friends'

Who was in the main cast of 'Friends'? The core six cast members of "Friends" were: Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green

as Rachel Green Courtney Cox as Monica Geller

as Monica Geller Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

as Phoebe Buffay Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani

as Joey Tribbiani Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing

as Chandler Bing David Schwimmer as Ross Geller

What happened to Matthew Perry? "Friends" actor Matthew Perry struggled with alcohol and drug abuse for decades. Tragically, he died from the "acute effects of ketamine" on October 23, 2023.

Who was in the recurring cast of 'Friends'? "Friends" had a number of cast members that appeared regularly but weren't part of the main group. These included: James Michael Tyler as Gunther

Elliot Gould as Jack Geller

Christina Pickles as Judy Geller

Maggie Wheeler as Janice

Paul Rudd as Mike Hannigan

Jane Sibbett as Carol

Jessica Hecht as Susan

June Gable as Estelle

Giovanni Ribisi as Frank Buffay Jr.

Helen Baxendale as Emily

Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke

Cole Sprouse as Ben Geller

Jon Faverau as Pete Becker

Which notable guest stars appeared in 'Friends'? "Friends" had it's fair share of big name celebrity appearances over the years, including: Bruce Willis

Ben Stiller

Winona Ryder

Billy Crystal

Susan Sarandon

Charlie Sheen

Danny DeVito

Reese Witherspoon

Anna Faris

Brooke Shields

Gary Oldman

Kathleen Turner

Helen Hunt

Alec Baldwin

Christina Applegate

George Clooney

Noah Wyle

Hugh Laurie

Brad Pitt

Jeff Goldblum

Freddie Prinze Jr.

What is 'Friends' about? The official Warner Brothers synopsis reads: "This is a show about love and sex and careers and a time in life when everything is possible ... about the search for commitment and security ... and the fear of commitment and security. Most of all, it's about friendship--for when you're young and single in the city, your friends are your family."

How many episodes of 'Friends' are there? "Friends" had a total of 234 episodes across 10 seasons. Depending on your streaming service, some two-parters my be listed as one bumper episode. Season 1 (1994-1995): 24 episodes

24 episodes Season 2 (1995-1996) : 24 episodes

: 24 episodes Season 3 (1996-1997) : 25 episodes

: 25 episodes Season 4 (1997-1998) : 24 episodes

: 24 episodes Season 5 (1998-1999) : 24 episodes

: 24 episodes Season 6 (1999-2000) : 25 episodes

: 25 episodes Season 7 (2000-2001) : 24 episodes

: 24 episodes Season 8 (2001-2002) : 24 episodes

: 24 episodes Season 9 (2002-2003) : 24 episodes

: 24 episodes Season 10 (2003-2004): 17 episodes