How to watch 'BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024' online and on TV from anywhere

In a year which included the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris, Euro 2024 across Germany, the Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups and the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium – just to name a few of the major international sporting events that took place – the competition for "BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024", or "SPOTY", was always going to be intense.

Here's how to watch "BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024" airs on Tuesday, 17 December on BBC One at 7 p.m. GMT (2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT). It will also be live on BBC iPlayer and available on demand afterwards.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

The iconic awards show comes from Media City in Salford and, as the broadcasting organization is keen to point out, "BBC Sport, the most-used sports broadcaster in the UK, was at the heart of the action, delivering the best of British sporting storytelling" during the year just gone.

With millions tuning in for the men's European Football Championships and a streaming record set for the Olympics in Paris, it is now time for the winners of the coveted Sports Personality of the Year title and the other awards to be announced live on TV and relive their achievements with an audience of armchair sport fans up and down the country.

Jude Bellingham, Keely Hodgkinson, Luke Littler, Joe Root, Dame Sarah Storey and Alex Yee are the finalists for the main "SPOTY" award, whilst the likes of Armand Duplantis and Simone Biles are up for the international award, and Mark Cavendish is set to be honored.

Read on to find out how to watch "BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024" for FREE in the U.K.

"BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024" airs on Tuesday, 17 December on BBC One at 7.p.m. GMT (2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT). It will also be live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself, and therefore access your usual streaming services. Our favorite is NordVPN – find out why in our NordVPN review.

How to watch 'BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024' around the world

Can I watch "BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024" in the United States?

There are currently no plans to air "BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024" live in the U.S.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can still catch the show for FREE by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch "BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024" online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024" on Tuesday, 17 December on BBC One at 7 p.m. GMT (2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT). It will also be live on BBC iPlayer.

If you're not in the U.K. on Tuesday night, you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, and accessing iPlayer as you would at home.

'BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024' - Awards, Contenders and Nominees

ALL AWARDS:

Contenders for Sports Personality of the Year 2024

Jude Bellingham (football)

Keely Hodgkinson (athletics)

Luke Littler (darts)

Joe Root (cricket)

Dame Sarah Storey (para cycling)

Alex Yee (triathlon)

BBC Sports Personality of the Year - World Sport Star award

Simone Biles

Caitlin Clark

Catherine Debrunner

Armand Duplantis

Sifan Hassan

Leon Marchand

BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year

Sky Brown (skateboarding)

William Ellard (para swimming)

Luke Littler (darts)

BBC Lifetime Achievement

Sir Mark Cavendish (cycling)

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 Unsung Hero

The 15 winners of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 Unsung Hero award are announced, celebrating their individual contribution to grassroots sports across the UK.

These are:

Moon Mughis (Scotland)

Liam Mackay (Wales)

Rachel Reid (Northern Ireland)

Samra Said (London)

Jean Paton (South)

Ian Bennett (South West)

Adam Kenyon (South East)

George Sullivan (East)

Stewart Nubley (East Midlands)

Asha Rage (West Midlands)

Bob Purcell (West)

Paul McIntyre (North West)

Keith Grainge (Yorkshire)

Kristen Ingraham-Morgan (East Yorks & Lincs)

Stephen Newton (North East & Cumbria)

One overall winner for this category will be revealed on the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 live event on TV.

About the 'BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024'

What have the presenters - Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott - said about the event? CLARE BALDING How significant have the last 12 months been for sport? It’s been a massive year with Olympics, Paralympics and the men’s European Football Championships. There are a huge array of sportsmen and women who have shared the spotlight and it’s a great chance to celebrate their achievements. Is there a particular moment on the night that you look forward to most? As well as the announcement of the top three, I love the Unsung Hero Award - it gives a chance to thank those who get young people started and who make sport special. Describe what it takes to be a SPOTY winner in just three words Talented, committed, personable. GABBY LOGAN How significant have the last 12 months been for sport? The last 12 months have been huge for sport. We were treated to the biggest and most prestigious sporting competition on the planet, the Olympics, where world records were broken, PB’s achieved, and athletes from sports that don’t aways get the recognition they deserve were put centre stage. Olympics years are always special, and this one was no exception. Is there a particular moment on the night that you look forward to most? Every award is special, from Unsung Hero which honours those that give back to their local community, to the six main award contenders that have achieved something truly spectacular. What I love most though is being able to see the athletes reflect on their achievements again with their family and friends around them. Reliving that winning moment with them all is an honour. Describe what it takes to be a SPOTY winner in just three words Dedication. Determination. Passion. ALEX SCOTT How significant have the last 12 months been for sport? There has been so much sport this year I don’t know where to begin. Manchester City continued to dominate the Premier League, winning it for the fourth time in a row, we had the Champions League final on our doorstep in London and Chelsea just kept on winning in the Women’s Super League, and that before the men’s Euros even kicked off. Is there a particular moment on the night that you look forward to most? It’s got to be announcing the overall winner. It’s such a prestigious award in the world of sport and you can tell how much it means to those that have won it before. It’s an emotional moment. Reading out the winning name and handing over the trophy is a highlight of the evening. Describe what it takes to be a SPOTY winner in just three words? Never give up.

