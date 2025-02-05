How to watch 'Amandaland ' online and on TV – stream 'Motherland' spinoff from anywhere

"Amandaland" is a spinoff of the hugely successful comedy "Motherland". It focuses on Amanda, her friends and extended family as they reevaluate their life post divorce, to to often hilarious and awkward ends, just like in the beloved original show.

Here's how to watch "Amandaland" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Amandland' release date, time, TV channel "Amandaland" premieres on Wednesday, February 5 on BBC One at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT). It is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with all six episodes dropping on release day.

• WATCH FREE — BBC One/ BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Amanda (Lucy Punch) is newly divorced and living in South Harlesden, branded SoHa by her estate agent. As well as a new home that is worryingly close to the notorious Wormwood Scrubs prison, she has to navigate having teenage daughters and all the social media, underage drinking and anxiety that comes with that.

To add to all that, her mother Felicity, played by Joanna Lumley, is always around. Her presence pushes that already complicated relationship to the limit. Best friend Anne (Philippa Dunne) has been dragged back into Amanda's world too.

Amanda may be a fairly surefooted parent, but even for her it’s all getting a bit much. As with "Motherland", there are plenty of laughs and tugs on the emotional heartstrings, and some exciting cameos along the way too. If you're a fan of the original show, you'll love this too.

Read on to find out how to watch "Amandaland" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Amandaland' for free in the U.K.

"Amandaland" premieres on BBC One on Wednesday, February 5 at 9 p.m. GMT and will be available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer. All six episodes will drop on iPlayer as a boxset on Wednesday, but they'll also air weekly on TV in the same slot. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Amandaland' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Amandaland" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Amandaland" online and on-demand from wherever you are.

How to watch 'Amandaland' around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Amandaland' in the United States?

There is no release date for "Amandaland" in the U.S. as yet but, it will hopefully follow "Motherland" to AMC Plus at some point.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free much earlier by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Amandaland' online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Amandaland" on Wednesday, February 5 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT, with episodes airing on TV in the same slot weekly. All six episodes will also be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer, with the whole series landing on release day. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Amandaland' online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "Amandaland" in Canada as yet, but it will hopefully arrive on AMC Plus, where "Motherland" currently streams.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Amandaland' online in Australia

"Amandaland" will stream on Stan in Australia, and it's set to arrive just after the U.K. premiere on Thursday, February 6. Stan subscriptions start at $12/month.

However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show much earlier you do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Amandaland" online in New Zealand?

There are currently no known plans to air "Amandaland" in New Zealand but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Amandaland' cast

Lucy Punch as Amanda

Joanna Lumley as Felicity

Philippa Dunne as Anne

Alexander Shaw as Manus

Miley Locke as Georgie

Samuel Anderson as Mal

Siobhan McSweeney as Della

Rochenda Sandall as Fi

Ekow Quartey as JJ

Peter Serafinowicz as Johannes

'Amandaland' episode guide

Episode 01 – Wednesday, February 5

E02 – Wednesday, February 12

E03 – Wednesday, February 19

E04 – Wednesday, February 26

E05 – Wednesday, March 5

E06 – Wednesday, March 12

'Amandaland' trailer

Amandaland | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

'Amandaland' FAQ

What have Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley said about Amandaland? How did you feel when you first read the "Amandaland" scripts, and what was the experience of bringing them to life like? Lucy Punch: What excited me most was the new characters. Their voices are distinct, specific, and funny, just like in Motherland. Even though the show is called Amandaland, it’s very much an ensemble piece, and it needs to be for it to good and watchable. How does Felicity compare to characters you’ve played? Joanna Lumley: It’s lovely. We planted her in Motherland a little bit, and you never expect a role like that to come back. It was such a treat to see more of her. Like all roles, you ask yourself, “Can I inhabit her? Can I bring her to life and make her believable?” With Felicity, I thought, “Yes, I can do this.” There’s something about her that I really understood.

More from Tom's Guide