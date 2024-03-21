How to watch 'Veronika' — stream every episode of the Swedish mystery drama from anywhere

Two teenage girls found dead. A troubled female detective dangerously infatuated by the case. A monochrome Sweden in the backdrop. It can only be your latest Scandi noir streaming obsession — "Veronika" is available to watch now on SBS On Demand in Australia. Abroad? You can watch all eight episodes FREE online from anywhere with a VPN.

From Saga Norén in "The Bridge" to Sarah Lund in "The Killing", there's a prestigious lineage of compelling Scandinavian female detectives. The titular Veronika Gren (played by Alexandra Rapaport) is ready to join them. They wouldn't be half as watchable if they weren't carrying some serious emotional baggage they have to wrestle alongside the mystery at hand. In Veronika's case, that's a potent combination of sleep-depriving nightmares and mind-dampening pills.

As Veronika's obsession with solving the case grows more resolute, her grasp on reality becomes less and less secure. With her mind seemingly beginning to unravel to a point where she's being haunted by ghoulish apparitions, Veronika finds it harder to convince those around her that she's getting close to finding the killer. And that might come at the cost of even more lives.

"We have worked so hard to make our vision come true and I am so proud of the result," Rapaport (also an executive producer on the show) said of the series. " I think the combination of mystery, whodunnit/crime and psychological thriller with a touch of something that might or might not be paranormal is unique and I really hope for our baby to be embraced by viewers.”

With all eight episodes available to stream in certain parts of the world, keep reading to find out how you can watch "Veronika" online — and potentially for free.

Watch 'Veronika' for FREE in Australia

All eight episodes of "Veronika" are available to stream for FREE on SBS on Demand in Australia.

SBS on Demand is completely free to watch (you just need to register with your name and email address). You can stream live and catch-up shows via your web browser, tablet, smartphone, Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and select Smart TVs.

Traveling outside Australia? Don't worry — you can use a VPN service to unblock Aussie streamers such as SBS on Demand, 9Now and 10 Play.

Watch 'Veronika' from anywhere

What if you're usually based in Australia but are visiting the likes of the U.S. or Canada right now where the show is unavailable?

What if you're usually based in Australia but are visiting the likes of the U.S. or Canada right now where the show is unavailable?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view SBS On Demand, you'd select Australia from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS On Demand and watch "Veronika" on catch-up.

'Veronika' streams by country

"Veronika" is streaming on the Sky Showtime streaming service in 22 countries in mainland Europe, including Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

The service costs from €6.99/month, with savings to be made if you sign up to a longer term.

Can I watch 'Veronika' in the U.S.?

There is no official confirmation that "Veronika" will air in the U.S and it isn't currently available on any streaming platforms.

Australian or European currently in the U.S.? You can watch "Veronika" online on your usual services now by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Veronika' in the U.K.?

At the time of writing, "Veronika" is not available to stream in the U.K.

However, as a Viaplay Group product, there's a chance the hit show will land on the Viaplay streaming service eventually. Viaplay costs from £9.99/month and has other great Scandi shows available to watch such as "The Bridge" and "Wallander", together with films and live sport.

In the U.K. temporarily and want to watch your "Veronika" streams from back home? Follow our instructions above to watch it via a VPN.

'Veronika' episode guide

Episode descriptions courtesy of SBS On Demand

Episode 1 — The Boy in the River

Veronika struggles with nightmares and a secret pill addiction. After a family picnic, she starts to get visions of a dead boy but refuses to believe it. However, as more people appear in the visions, Veronika questions her sanity.

Episode 2 — The Girl in the Forest

Veronika discovers a dead body buried in the forest and is dragged into the investigation of the case, which forces her to work with a new investigator, Nassir Hakim.

Episode 3 — The Man in the Dream

Veronika learns the dead body from the forest is that of a young local girl whom she has seen in one of her visions. She begins to find answers in her past and discovers that her father's death is somehow connected to her nightmares.

Episode 4 — The Hypnosis

The hockey star of the town appears to be guilty of the murder of the girl in the forest; when Veronika delves further into her past, the power of her visions increases and she sees more victims of injustice.

Episode 5 — The Séance

Veronika is dedicated to discovering the truth about herself, irrespective of the cost. She decides to stop taking pills and it makes her see everything clearly for the first time in her life.

Episode 6 — The Diary

Veronika opens up her separate investigation to find a way to prove how her visions and the cases are connected.

Episode 7 — T

Veronika struggles to make people believe her, but they think she is a maniac. However, she finds support in an unexpected place.

Episode 8 — The Victim

Veronika is in a race against time as she attempts to tie all the loose ends and uncover the truth before it's too late.