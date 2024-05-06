How to watch Met Gala 2024 online from anywhere

The great and good of the celebrity world are set to gather at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art (MMA) on Monday, for the glitziest event of the year — the 2024 Met Gala. Fashion's biggest night has a tendency of producing the kind of fierce looks that will dominate glossies and Instagram feeds for the foreseeable. And you can watch every moment with Met Gala live streams.

Met Gala 2024 streaming details: start time, dates The live 2024 Met Gala coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Monday, May 6.

► Free stream — Vogue YouTube channel

► U.S. TV network — E!

► Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

With the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition currently being held in the MMA's Anna Wintour Costume Center, it was an obvious choice for this year's theme. Guests are being asked to adhere to the rather cryptic 'The Garden of Time' dress code, meaning that they can let their imaginations run wild.

As ever, the guest list will be a who's who of film, TV, music, fashion and sport. The co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Anna Wintour — not a bad start!

And with the hottest ticket in town costing a reported $75,000, it's no wonder that the word 'exclusive' is so synonymous with this event.

Doja Cat stole the show last year, dressing as... well, a cat. So it will be fascinating to see who will stand out the most this year, following in the unforgettable footsteps of Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Grimes and Cardi B.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2024 Met Gala online and for free.

FREE Met Gala 2024 live stream

Iconic fashion magazine Vogue is showing the 2024 Met Gala absolutely free, with all the action from the red carpet as it happens.

In addition to going out on the Vogue website, it will also be streamed on the brand's YouTube channel and TikTok account.

Vogue's coverage is being hosted by actress Gwendoline Christie, actor La La Anthony, model Ashley Graham and YouTube star Emma Chamberlain.

Met Gala 2024 live streams start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. AEST (Tue).

Met Gala 2024 live streams around the world

If you're somewhere that blocks access to the 2024 Met Gala streams, you might need a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to access them. The software allows your devices to appear to be in an entirely different location. Our favorite is NordVPN — it's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Make a great saving on NordVPN with this deal

How to watch the 2024 Met Gala on TV in the U.S.

The 2024 Met Gala is airing from 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on E! (in addition to E! Online and the likes of Peacock and NBC News).

E! is available on a wide variety of cable plans. Or if you've already cut the cord and still want to watch on TV, you can watch E! on a live TV service like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV or DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of our favorite cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is the most reasonably priced OTT service around, priced from only $40/month. E! is part of its Sling Blue package, together with around 40 other channels including Fox, NBC, USA, Bravo, TLC and many more. Plus, you can save 50% on your first month!

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($80/month), you get over 150 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like E!, AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. There's a 7-day free trial, too, letting you try before you buy.